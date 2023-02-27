The Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle Event was one of many surprises announced on Pokémon Day, and perhaps the most surprising thing was it kicked off right away. From Feb. 27 until Mar. 12, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to encounter them as many times as they like—earning plenty of high-tier rewards in the process.

But does that also mean you can catch more than one of them to store or even trade with friends?

Image via Game Freak

Can you catch more than one Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event?

Like other Tera Raid Battle Events, including Unrivaled Charizard and Unrivaled Pikachu, players can only catch one Walking Wake or Iron Leaves. Catching additional ones is not possible.

As mentioned above, players will still be able to take part in as many Walking Wake or Iron Leaves raids as they like whether it’s to help their friends catch Walking Wake or Iron Leaves or farm items, but they won’t be able to catch it themselves.

Those who miss out, however, might have a chance to catch Walking Wake or Iron Leaves down the road if the event happens again—but only if they haven’t caught it the first time around.

If Nintendo and Game Freak allow them to spawn in certain zones once the event is over, it might be possible to catch more, but that hasn’t been confirmed, so it seems unlikely.