Newest Paradox Pokémon look incredible as Shinies—but they’re off the table for now

One of the many surprises that Pokémon fans were given to celebrate this year’s Pokémon Day was the announcement of two new Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that fans had anticipated for months. And not only did players finally get to see Walking Wake and Iron Leaves for the first time, but they were able to catch them the same day.

A new Tera Raid Battle event has added Walking Wake and Iron Leaves into the Paldea region, allowing players to add them to their collection. But much like other Pokémon that have been featured in Tera Raid Battle events, neither of these Paradox Pokémon can appear in their Shiny forms, making them some of the only Pokémon left in Scarlet and Violet that cannot be found Shiny through normal means.

The Shiny forms of these strange Pokémon are in the games’ files, however. Data miner Lunagrade showcased what both Shiny Walking Wake and Shiny Iron Leaves look like in-game, despite them not being obtainable in these forms as of yet. These Paradox Pokémon join the list of a handful of Pokémon that have Shiny forms that cannot be obtained.

Shiny Walking Wake fittingly looks incredibly similar to Shiny Suicune, though with a much more menacing presence. The deep orange spikes on its hair do not change color, allowing it to further stand out from what fans have known as Suicune for the past 23 years.

Meanwhile, Shiny Iron Leaves continues the chromatic trend followed by Paradox Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Violet. The green of its body completely disappears and is replaced with a metallic chrome color, while the “leaves” that extend into blades remain pink and full of energy.

It is currently unclear if and when the Shiny forms of these new Paradox Pokémon will be made available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, if at all. The ongoing Tera Raid Battle event featuring Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will last until March 12, with the future of the availability of these Pokémon after its conclusion remaining uncertain.