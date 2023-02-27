How to find Iron Leaves Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As part of the Pokémon Day “Pokémon Presents” presentation, The Pokémon Company surprised fans with an unexpected drop of new content into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Immediately after the presentation, players could venture into the Paldea region and finally locate one of two mysterious Paradox Pokémon that had been hinted at since the games were released.

Among these newly-available mysteries is Iron Leaves, a Paradox Pokémon heavily resembling a Legendary Pokémon from the Unova region, Virizion. Unlike Virizion, Iron Leaves can use its artificial body to extend its quills into sword-like appendages to slash down opponents. Its dual Grass/Psychic-typing also grants it different intrinsic qualities than what Virizion is capable of.

From now until March 12, players of Pokémon Violet can find and compete in Tera Raid Battles featuring Iron Leaves. It is unclear if and when Iron Leaves will return to availability within these titles afterward since it cannot be located normally.

Finding Iron Leaves Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

Unlike previous Tera Raid Battle events, Iron Leaves is not locked behind a seven-star Tera Raid. Rather, it appears in five-star Raids, thus making it a much easier foe to defeat than players anticipated. But the physical spawning of the Raid is exclusive to Pokémon Violet; Pokémon Scarlet players will instead find Raids for Walking Wake.

Players should open their maps using the “Y” button after having downloaded the newest patch and connecting to the internet at least once, then scour the map for a glowing Psychic-type Raid. Players will then have the opportunity to defeat and catch Iron Leaves, though they can only have one per save file.

Notably, Tera Raids for both Iron Leaves and Walking Wake will appear for players regardless of the game they are playing within the Poké Portal. This allows every player to catch these new Paradox Pokémon during the event duration without worrying about their version exclusivity, which only applies to the Raids that appear in an individual player’s overworld.