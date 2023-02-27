How to find the Walking Wake Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet

On Pokémon Day, two new Paradox Pokémon were announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. Walking Wake is the past Paradox counterpart of Suicine, while Iron Leaves is the future Paradox counterpart of Virizion. Like all Paradox Pokémon, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are both version-exclusives.

From Feb. 27 to March 12, the two new Paradox Pokémon can be battled and caught by taking on their special Tera Raids. Walking Wake Tera Raids will appear exclusively in Pokémon Scarlet, while Iron Leaves Tera Raids will appear exclusively in Pokémon Violet. But there’s an easy way to catch both even if you only own one version.

Here’s everything you need to know to battle and catch Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet.

Where to find the Walking Wake Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet

Connect to the internet and make sure you have the latest Poké Portal News updates.

Open your map and look for the special Tera Raid icon. Walking Wake will have a Water-Tera type for this event, so the icon will be glowing and sparkling with a waterdrop symbol.

Set the Tera Raid as your destination.

Fly to the nearest Poké Center and head toward the orange flag on your mini-map.

After arriving at the Tera Raid den, you can challenge the Raid by yourself or in a group.

You can also participate in another player’s Raid in the Poké Portal by inputting a unique Link Code or joining a publicly posted Raid for Walking Wake. With this method, it is possible to obtain Walking Wake in Pokémon Violet too.

Keep in mind that the Walking Wake Tera Raid is five stars for this event. This means it should be a little easier than the seven-star Raids for special Unrivaled Pokémon like Charizard and Greninja. Still, come prepared with a strong Electric or Grass-type Pokémon to hit Walking Wake for super-effective damage.

According to the official Scarlet and Violet site, this won’t be the only opportunity to encounter Walking Wake. The Water/Dragon Paradox Pokémon is set to appear again in the future, so stay tuned for that.