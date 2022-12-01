Can you catch additional Charizards in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Charizard Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has arrived, giving players their first seven-star raids and an exclusive Pokémon that they won’t be able to get anywhere else.

When you face off against the Pokémon for the first time, if you somehow manage to overcome it and defeat it by yourself or with a team of friends, you will be able to catch the Charizard. As of now, there’s no other way for it to appear in-game other than through this limited-time event.

But if you go through the raid again and try to catch a second Charizard, you might find that the option doesn’t appear to catch it.

Why can’t you catch multiple Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

You cannot catch multiple Charizards in the Charizard Unrivaled Tera Raid event.

Nintendo and Game Freak have made it clear since revealing the event some time ago that you will only be able to catch one Charizard during the entire event. You will still be able to take part in raids and help friends or other random players but you won’t be able to catch another one.

That isn’t to say if you missed this event you won’t have a chance to get a Charizard, though. Nintendo has teased that the Pokémon will be encounterable again sometime in the future. But as far as getting a team of Charizards, you will need to breed a bunch of Charmaders to get your dream team of fire lizards.