Multiple new Pokémon, items, and features leaked for upcoming Pokémon UNITE releases

An influx of popular new Pokémon will finally be coming to Pokémon UNITE in future updates as datamines and test announcements seemingly confirm the next several playable champions that will be released.

Two names are set to be added to the Public Test server on Feb. 9 while the remaining all have files in the code that make them playable with third-party programs.

The first Pokémon leaked through this new wave of information are Goodra and Lapras. Goodra has been rumored for several months now, but gameplay is now appearing online thanks to a number of dataminers—showing off the Dragon-type Defender’s moves and build.

Lapras will also be a Defender, with slow, swimming movements and Shell Armor as an ability that will reduce damage from certain attacks. The Water/Ice-type will feature reworked variants of Whirlpool, Water Pulse, and Ice Shard along with Perish Song. Lapras’ UNITE Move is reportedly focused on carrying ally Pokémon around the map quickly.

Perish Song sounds like it will be very strong at launch, as it will be an AOE attack that deals damage to opposing Pokémon and can be used three times in quick succession to stack that damage.

Additionally, enemy Pokémon who take above a certain percentage of damage will be knocked out instantly while under Perish Song’s effects—making it an incredible teamfight tool.

Outside the two Pokémon coming to the UNITE Public Test, Umbreon and Chandelure were also leaked through game files. Umbreon will be the fourth different Eeveelution added and the first Defender of the bunch while Chandelure is an Attacker that reportedly has elements of its Pokkén Tournament version included in its moveset.

It is a bit odd that information and data about Zacian, which is supposed to be the next playable Pokémon announced around the Pokémon Day festivities later this month, is limited while these other Pokémon are essentially playable in the backend. However, an image with Zacian alongside Regice, Registeel, and Regirock was discovered, pointing to Zacian being used as a boss in Boss Rush closer to its release.

Other information was also discovered, including a few new items, the return of the Legacy Trainer Showdown, and more. Here is a recap courtesy of ElChicoEevee:

Two new Held Items found in the backend Rescue Hood: Increases recover effect and shield effect when granted to an ally Pokémon. Slick Spoon: Makes damage dealt by your Pokémon’s Sp. Atk ignore a percentage of opposing Pokémon’s Sp. Def. Rusty Sword: It is said that a hero used this sword to halt a terrible disaster in ancient times. But it’s grown rusty and worn. (Likely used to change Zacian’s form.)

Legacy Trainer Showdown bot battles might be coming back with Cynthia as the focus

New hair colors and colored contacts might be added soon

Battlepass 15 is circus themed with new Holowear for Espeon and Dodrio

We likely won’t get confirmation on most of this information for several months since TiMi Studio tends to release just one new Pokémon a month and detailed dumps of info for the game are few and far between.

At least some of this should be highlighted on Pokémon Day on Feb. 27.