Zacian now live along with buffs and nerfs galore in Pokémon UNITE’s Pokémon Day update

Pokémon Day is here, and Pokémon UNITE has received a brand-new update that has just gone live for the MOBA game.

This update sees the legendary Zacian added into the fray of playable Pokémon in UNITE after the teaser by The Pokémon Company a couple of days ago.

Pokémon UNITE’s Pokémon Day 2023 update is live, adding Zacian to the roster! Zacian can be unlocked through new event missions. pic.twitter.com/D9qD0oYxmC — PLDH (@PLDHnet) February 27, 2023

Zacian can be obtained through a special Event Mission or purchased with the use of Gems, along with Special Holowear also ready to purchase for it.

Here is a list of the other features added to UNITE through their Pokémon Day update:

The Boss Rush Mode is now available in Quick Battle.

New Event Missions are now available which are used to unlock Zacian as well as other rewards.

There are new Emblems to earn featuring the rest of the Johto Pokémon, as well as Zacian.

There are two new Held Items available to purchase and to use. They are the Slick Spoon and the Rescue Hood.

There is new Holowear added. There’s the Special Style for Zacian which costs 1,050 Gems and has animation for Movement. There are also the Pink Unite Style for Snorlax, Red Unite Style for Charizard, Red Unite Style for Duraludon, Blue Unite Style for Gardevoir and Blue Unite Style for Eldegoss. All of these cost 350 Gems each.

There is a special gift of a Pokémon Day 2023 T-Shirt.

A balance patch has also gone live adjusting many Pokémon.

Related: Pokémon UNITE ranked tier list

All balance changes included in the Pokémon Unite – Pokémon Day update

Gardevoir

Psychic – Cooldown increased 6 seconds to 7.5 seconds

Psyshock – Cooldown increased 11 seconds to 11.5 seconds



Delphox

Fire Blast – Damage increased 1,918 first hit, 1279 second hits to 2,033 first hit, 1,834 second hits

Mystical Fire – Damage decreased 2,387 to 2,141



Tyranitar

Dark Pulse – Damage decreased 1,452 to 1,397

Ancient Power – Cooldown increased 10 seconds to 11 seconds

Stone Edge – Damage increased 1,169 to 1,281



Urshifu

Dark Pulse HP restoration increased



Eldegoss

Cotton Guard – Cooldown increased 9 seconds to 10.5 seconds



Trevenant

Wood Hammer – Cooldown decreased 6 seconds to 5 seconds

Wood Hammer – Damage increased 996 to 1,262

Wood Hammer – HP decrease weakened 7 percent to 5 percent



Wigglytuff

Rollout – Shield effect strengthened 1 to 2.5

Starlight Recital Unite move charge rate increased by 20 percent



Dragonite

Outrage Effect on user strengthened by 10 percent

Draco Impact Unite charge rate increased by 20 percent



Talonflame

Brave Bird – Cooldown decreased 10 seconds to 8.5 seconds



Zoroark

Attack stat increase 670 to 700

Cut – Damage increase 885 to 999

Nightfall Daze Unite move charge rate increased by 20 percent



Espeon