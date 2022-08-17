There are more than 30 playable characters available in Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA Pokémon game, but that doesn’t mean all of the Pokémon are viable picks in ranked play.

Some champions in Pokémon UNITE are far stronger than others and do a better job overall, especially in solo queue. You can still pick a Pokémon we’ve put in the C or D-tier and outplay other players, but it will for certain require more individual skill and a deep understanding of the character’s strengths and flaws.

This tier list was made after the release of the new All-Rounder Tyranitar on Aug. 15. We analyzed professional matches, while also considering if the pros’ picks make sense in solo queue matches.

Here’s our Pokémon UNITE ranked tier list.

Explaining the tiers

S-tier

This is where the Pokémon that are on top of UNITE’s meta will be. These Pokémon do a superb job, whether it’s dealing damage, tanking, or supporting. Some of them, like Hoopa, have skills that many players consider broken and could be patched down the road.

A-tier

The Pokémon in here are more than solid choices for ranked. The characters in this tier can play better than some of the S-tier picks if you have a good understanding of how to use them and how the game should be played. Greedent is a perfect example of this. In the hands of someone new, it likely won’t make much of an impact. But in the hands of an experienced player, Greedent can quite easily take over matches.

B-tier

The Pokémon in this tier aren’t overpowered nor need to be buffed, necessarily. They’re not a troll pick by any means, it’s just that there are some characters that are better or easier to use. Some of them, like Blastoise, are more suited for team-oriented matches rather than solo queue, where you can’t have the same impact.

C-tier

These Pokémon could use some love from the developers. Pokémon like Wigglytuff were great at one time but fell off due to nerfs or the release of new champions that perform better in the meta. Others, like Mamoswine, already have been buffed but still aren’t up to par yet, at least for solo queue. They’re not unplayable, but you may experience some frustration in ranked when playing with them.

D-tier

The D-tier features the few champions that are in need of a serious rework to be good enough in UNITE’s ranked play. They don’t excel in any aspect of the game and the options listed above them can do everything these Pokémon do but better.

Pokémon UNITE tier list for ranked matches

Image via Tiermaker by Leonardo Biazzi

This tier list will be updated whenever a new balance patch is released or a new champion is added to the game.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.