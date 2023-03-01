Latest Pokémon News: Major Scarlet and Violet bug ruins Tera Raid event, two more Regis finally arrive in Go

Even though Pokémon Day has ended, Niantic still had a massive announcement in store for players and fans: they revealed all the details about the new season. It will be headlined by Regieleki and Regidrago in Elite Raids and the community has mixed feelings.

In other news, some unfortunate Scarlet and Violet players have encountered a particularly frustrating bug preventing them from catching Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in the latest Tera Raid Battle Event.

Meanwhile, Pokémon TCG fans who watch some of the biggest Pokémon creators on YouTube were treated to a nice surprise by YouTube in the form of four sleek cards.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Regieleki and Regidrago headline new Pokémon Go season

The next Pokémon Go season, Rising Heroes, was announced earlier today. It will be headlined by Regieleki and Regidrago, who will appear in Elite Raids between Mar. 11 and Apr. 9.

For those who don’t remember how Elite Raids work (or are trying to forget, since they’re not exactly well-loved in the fandom), they’re a more challenging version of raids that can only be initiated by hatching special Raid Eggs, which take around 24 hours to do, causing the Pokémon to appear for 30 minutes after.

But while fans are excited about the prospect of catching Regieleki and Regidrago, they’re not thrilled about the method, or the return of Elite Raids, since history shows they can create all sorts of headaches that could result in players missing out on taking part in one.

Bug locks players out of catching Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in Scarlet and Violet

For Scarlet and Violet players, there’s only one thing worse than missing out on taking part in the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle Event because of other commitments, and that’s missing out because of a bug. An infuriating gameplay bug has been doing exactly that—locking players out of taking part in one by replacing what’s supposed to be Walking Wake and Iron Leaves with a Bad Egg.

A Bad Egg isn’t a metaphor. It’s a literal thing that happens when a piece of placeholder data in the form of an Egg takes place over corrupted data that, for whatever reason, rears its head. To make matters worse, catching the Bad Egg will count as what was supposed to be catching either Walking Wake or Iron Leaves and, in turn, lock into a player’s save file, ruining the entire event.

According to reports, it appears to happen to those who have not yet updated to version 1.2.0 but have still gone online and entered the Poké Portal, which may cause the issue. The Pokémon Company has confirmed it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

I did not know the update was going, and I was online in my game and a raid showed up. It was an egg, I though was strange but I capture!was the new raid and now I have this as a bug…I can get the new paradox Pokémon!Fix your game! @Pokemon @PokemonNewsUK #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/Wv9OptZlBt — Quoorra (@PMiguelViegas) February 27, 2023

Four massive Pokémon YouTubers got their own unofficial TCG cards

Pokémon TCG fans might have gotten less love than other areas of the franchise on Pokémon Day, but those who also happen to tune into four of the most popular Pokémon YouTubers on the planet were in for a treat thanks to a wholesome act from YouTube Gaming.

The Google-owned platform wanted to give something back to GlitchxCity, PM7, AbdallahSmash, and Purplecliffe—who have more than two million subscribers between them—by creating some nifty TCG cards featuring them alongside some of their favorite Pokémon.

These trainers make it feel like #PokemonDay every day! Take a look through our deck of VMAX Creator Cards 🐲💧🐸⚡️



.@GlitchxCity & Rayquaza are known across the regions for shredding on some 🔥 remixes 🎶 pic.twitter.com/f2p9VgQOWX — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) February 27, 2023

Not only did the cards look phenomenal, but a lot of thought went into the moves too. Each one tied into the theme and overall vibe of each content creator perfectly, and they absolutely loved it.