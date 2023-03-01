YouTube Gaming celebrated Pokémon Day with incredible custom TCG cards for content creators

YouTube Gaming contributed to the Pokémon Day celebrations on Feb. 27 by creating incredible custom TCG cards for some of the biggest Pokémon YouTubers. The lucky four they chose were GlitchxCity, PM7, AbdallahSmash, and Purplecliffe, who all had breathtaking illustrations of them featured on the cards alongside their favorite ‘mon.

GlitchxCity’s custom-designed card, for example, shows them shredding some mixes alongside Rayquaza with moves like Lo-Fi Pulse and Spiral Burst, tying into their theme and vibe.

PM7’s card, on the other hand, depicts a scene of them fishing in a lake accompanied by an energetic Politoed with two unique moves—PM7 Guarantee and Frog Hop.

Politoed is in good hands with @PM7John, a trainer who’s always hopping from challenge to challenge 🐸 pic.twitter.com/z1MAMK1t0v — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) February 27, 2023

AbdallahSmash’s card has them hoisting Vaporeon over their shoulders with glistening water in the background. The two moves, Streamer Storm and Smash, also tie into the vibe perfectly. Purplecliffe’s features two of his favorites—Buneary and Ditto–hovering over his shoulder. It also has two fitting moves, V Transformation and Shout.

.@Purplecliffe told us two of his favorite Pokemon, Buneary and ❔… can you guess which the second one was 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9RcGItXpbx — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) February 27, 2023

The creators absolutely loved YouTube’s designs and expressed their gratitude. Their fans thought they looked amazing too, describing them as “beautiful” and “cool.” Some said they wanted all four in a physical form, but unfortunately, only digital versions exist.

It was a nice sentiment from the Google-owned company, which wanted to give something back to the biggest Pokémon YouTubers on their platform to join in on the Pokémon Day fun.