Latest Pokémon News: Angry Go fans brace for doomsday as major Scarlet and Violet bug claims more victims

The fateful day in which the controversial Pokémon Go Remote Raid Pass changes come into effect is fast approaching, and players fear it could be the beginning of a massive player count decline.

In other news, Nintendo and Game Freak still haven’t addressed a problematic bug that is corrupting saved game data in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to the point where players can’t continue their journeys.

On a final note, even though most Pokémon Go players have put the spotlight on the upcoming Remote Raid Pass changes, the bizarre scheduling of the Regieleki Elite Raid is raising some eyebrows, too.

Pokémon Go’s doomsday is around the corner

After weeks of agony starting with an accidental reveal followed by official confirmation shortly after, Niantic’s Remote Raid Passes changes, including a price hike and a daily limit, are coming into effect later this week.

The doomsday is locked in on Thursday, April 6, and given how many players have already called it quits, there’s a good chance it could be the final straw for those sitting on the fence.

But while the stats appear to back it up based on data from SensorTower and Statista, those who still have some semblance of hope are begging Niantic to revert it before it’s too late. If that doesn’t happen, it could be the final nail in the coffin for an already ailing community.

This troublesome bug is still running rampant

Unlucky Scarlet and Violet players have been plagued with a particularly frustrating bug that causes their saved data to become corrupted, preventing them from being able to continue. It is believed to be associated with the crossover between Pokémon Go and Scarlet and Violet that allowed players to connect the two to unlock Gimmighoul in its Roaming Form, but it still hasn’t been confirmed.

Some players claim to have found a fix, but it seems to work on a case by case basis, meaning a small portion of others are still being affected by it all these weeks later, and they’re not happy.

The next update is expected to drop sometime this month, and fans hope it will finally fix the issue once and for all.

Go’s Regieleki Elite Raid schedule is a joke

Pokémon Go fans looking forward to catching Regieleki could have a scheduling conflict after the popular mobile title’s official social media account confirmed the Elite Raid it can be found in is happening on Sunday, April 9, which also happens to be Easter Sunday.

Naturally, it isn’t convenient for many players who will be off spending the festive weekend with families or tending to other commitments, and as you’d expected, they let their frustrations be known.

Regieleki is making its #PokemonGO debut!



Team up with your fellow Trainers on April 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time for your chance to encounter Regieleki!#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/Wvxn0G6iMs — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 3, 2023

“Sorry Niantic, spending time with family is more important for me than raiding,” one fan said. “On Easter? You could not pay me to go out to a park on Easter Sunday. Are they insane?” another said.