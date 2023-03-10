Latest Pokémon News: Players find fix to Scarlet and Violet save error, Go flower crown leaks draw mixed feelings

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been riddled with errors corrupting saved data, one of which is tied to the crossover with Pokémon Go, and another caused by a Tera Raid Battle Event. Just when it looked like we’d seen them all, a player discovered another one, though thankfully they found a fix at the same time too.

In other news, Pokémon Go dataminers have discovered another wave of flower crown cosmetics is on the way for a number of popular Pokémon, and players are torn over whether it’s actually a good thing.

Meanwhile, all secret rares from the Pokémon OCG Triplet Beat have emerged online as the set released in Japan earlier today, and their eye-popping designs have been praised by fans.

Another save data error hits Scarlet and Violet, but there’s a fix

If you thought we’d already seen all the save data error issues Scarlet and Violet had to offer, think again. A player discovered yet another one while flying to a raid, which somehow made their game crash and flashes an error message saying ‘corrupted save data was found.’ The good news, however, is they found a fix shortly after.

For whatever reason, if you create a new save file on an alternate account and reach the point where you can save, it appears to fix the error on the other file. If you close the game after that and switch back, it will load fine.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Go players have mixed feelings about more flower crown cosmetics

PokéMiners have discovered a bunch of new flower crown cosmetics coming to Pokémon Go sometime soon for Eeevee and the Eeveelutions, as well as Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu.

Rather than being excited, however, the general mood among fans is disappointment—not because the flower crowns themselves, but rather, because they felt Niantic should create something new.

One player, for example, slammed them for being “low effort.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying that while the flower crowns are somewhat different from the previous batch, it’s “stupid” to make them again and again. The main takeaway was it was a “bad decision.”

Some new costumes have been added pic.twitter.com/8TXAFPWcao — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) March 9, 2023

The Triplet Beat secret rares look magical

The Pokémon OCG Triplet Beat set released in Japan today, but even before it did, fans had shared images of all the secret rares in the set online, which PokéBeach assembled together.

There are 30 in total, including Illustration Rares for Tropius, Pyroar, Mismagius, Paldean Tauros, Paldean Wooper, Magikarp, as well as Ultra Rares of Dedenne ex, Lycanroc ex, Paldean Clodsire ex, and more.

The Triplet Beat set also includes plenty of standard cards, rounding it off to be a valuable set for collectors and battlers alike.

It’s the first of many new Scarlet and Violet sets launching this year.