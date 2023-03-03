All regular cards revealed for Pokémon OCG ‘Triple Beat’

It's not too shabby for a subset.

For a while now, Pokémon fans have seen bits and pieces from the OCG Triplet Beat subset surface online, like the nifty Illustrator Rare Magikarp card that surfaced online earlier this week.

Now, the full list of regular cards has been revealed. It contains 73 in total, with some of the highlights being Tropius, Foongus, Amoonguss, Lokix, Paldean Tauros, Volcarona, Misdreavus, Mismagius, Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, Tinkaton, and more.

It also includes all three Generation IX starters—Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly—as well as each of their evolutions, Floragato, Meowscarada, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval.

PokéBeach also revealed the subset will contain a number of secret rares. So far, only a handful have been revealed, including Illustration Rare Holo Sprigatito, Illustration Rare Fuecoco, Illustration Rare Quaxly, Illustration Rare Paldean Tauros, and an Ultra Rare Holo and Special Illustration Rare Holo of Dendra.

According to PokéBeach’s report, there’s a good chance more reveals will follow suit next week as the official Triple Beat subset release, which is happening on Friday, March 10 in Japan, draws closer.

As for the Western release, it is expected to form part of the Paldea Evolved set releasing later on June 9. The subset is one of several sets based on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet content releasing this year.

At this stage, we know of at least six others, including a throwback Pokémon Card 151 set based on the original Generation I Pokédex that is sure to be a hit. The content keeps rolling on.