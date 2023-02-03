Pokémon OCG Triple Beat subset officially revealed, includes Scarlet and Violet starters, more

We’ve known for a while the first Pokémon OCG set after Crown Zenith would be the Triple Beat set, courtesy of PokéBeach, but now it’s been officially confirmed, according to Serebii. As expected when the trademark was first discovered, it’s the first subset of the Scarlet and Violet series. It contains all three Gen. IX starter Pokémon and their evolutions.

Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquava all look fantastic based on images, especially the final evolutions, which are all ex.

The set also includes Paldean Tauros, Oricorio, Clavell (the director of the academy), and more. It will release in Japan on Mar. 10 and become available in the rest of the world at a later date.

There will be many more releases containing Paldean Pokémon after that, too. The Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, Iono Gym Set, Pokemon Card 151, Raging Surf, and more, all come next in what’s shaping up to be a stacked year for Pokémon OCG fans. It all starts with the Scarlet and Violet Triple Beat set, though.

Dot expects more sets to arrive later this year, too.

The current schedule reveals sets releasing all the way from now until at least August. Since there’s still a quarter of the year left after that, there’s bound to be something.