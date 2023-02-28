Can Regieleki and Regidrago be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Regieleki and Regidrago are to arrive in the new Pokémon Go season. For its 10th season, Pokémon Go is going with a superhero theme, which will be bundled with events and new faces.

While there will be lots to do during the event, Pokédex enthusiasts will be out to complete their collection once again. Adding the new Pokémon to your collection shouldn’t take that long unless you’re out to find their shiny variants as well.

The hunt for a regular variant can end with a quick Raid invite, but the search for a Shiny can last weeks, so you should ensure that the Shiny variant you’ll start searching for actually exists in Pokémon Go.

In some events, Shiny versions can also hit Pokémon Go as research task rewards, which makes them quite easier to unlock.

Is there a Shiny Regieleki and Regidragoin Pokémon Go?

At the time of writing, no. Shiny Regieleki and Regidragoin are likely to be released at a later date than their normal variants. This release schedule has become standard for Nianti as it allows the developer to organize two events for the same Pokémon, one for its normal version and another for its Shiny.

Shiny Regieleki and Regidragoin were featured in a datamine, meaning that it’s almost guaranteed that they will be on their way. Only the question “when” remains a mystery, however, and that entirely depends on Niantic’s schedule.

When Shiny Regieleki and Regidragoin, players can expect another event to celebrate their arrival while preparing themselves for a worthy grind.