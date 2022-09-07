Japan gets the first promo TCG card for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shortly after the debut of this morning’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer, the first promo card for the upcoming games was revealed.

Serebii shared the first image of the card, which is in Japanese and features full art of Pikachu and all three of Scarlet and Violet’s first partner Pokémon. From left to right, the Pokémon are Quaxly, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco, whose evolutions still haven’t been revealed.

Serebii Picture: The first promo card for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has been revealed for Japan https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/1jM68KnUjY — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 7, 2022

The card will be available to players who pre-order physical copies of the game in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan, according to PokéBeach. There is no word on whether an English-language version of the card will be available in the U.S.

PokéBeach also translated the promo card. Its type is Electric and it has 60 HP. While it has four Pokémon illustrated on it, it’s technically a Pikachu card. It only has one move, “Let’s Go on an Adventure,” with a description that reads: “This attack does 10 more damage for each of your benched Pokémon.” The attack does 30+ damage. The card has an x2 weakness to Fighting and no resistances, and it costs one card to retreat.

Other countries’ pre-order bonuses usually aren’t available in the U.S. unless purchased secondhand, but TCG fans are no doubt hoping this one comes to the West. There’s also the possibility that the U.S. gets its own Scarlet and Violet promo card. The game doesn’t release until Nov. 18, so there’s plenty of time between now and then to reveal even more goodies.