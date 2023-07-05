It barely took hours for Pokémon’s official forums to descend into total chaos

The Pokémon Company today released a new community forum site for fans to discuss anything related to the beloved franchise, and it’s already getting more chaotic by the second.

The brand-new official Pokémon Forums page has been a hot topic amongst fans on July 4, but its launch isn’t even the most exciting part. All day, fans have been starting hilarious discussion threads ranging from normal (“What’s your favorite Pokémon?”) to super random (“One billion lions vs. every Pokémon”).

For the billion lions vs. every Pokémon debate, the fanbase was pretty divided. Some players simply believed in the lions, while others were running calculations to see if the legendary Kyogre could hold its own against the ferocious felines. Regardless, the responses were all over the place, as one might expect from a hypothetical question. Here’s a great example: “Eternatus just grabs a bunch of lions and chunks ‘em into the stratosphere.”

Another July 4 thread that really popped off was, “What Pokémon would be the best at operating a Hyundai 25L-7 forklift?”

so which is it pic.twitter.com/G078d6AJId — sierra dawn (@sierradawnx3) July 4, 2023

The thread has since been removed, but fans had made a strong argument for Conkeldurr, the Gen V Fighting-type Pokémon who is known to help out construction workers.

Related: Niantic cuts hundreds of jobs and shuts down multiple games to focus on Pokémon Go

Other fans have already decided the new forums won’t last long. There’s even a thread dedicated to counting how long it takes before the site gets shut down. It seems fans are still having fun with the forums for now, but it wouldn’t be surprising if The Pokémon Company shuts it down in the near future if things get too out of hand.

As of publication, the new forums are still up and accessible.

About the author