How to get Shiny Meltan in Pokémon HOME

Shiny hunting in Pokémon video games can be a lot of fun, but it’s also a time-consuming hobby that requires a certain degree of luck. One way to add to your Shiny collection easily is to keep an eye out for exclusive drops in the Pokémon HOME mobile app.

Made available on Feb. 12, 2025, Shiny Meltan is one of the latest sparkly critters you can add to your collection via HOME.

If you have access to a copy of Let’s Go, Eevee or Let’s Go, Pikachu and a few friends to trade with for the version exclusives, you’ll be able to pick up this rare version of the Hex Nut Pokémon without any issues.

How to add Shiny Meltan to Pokémon HOME

Shiny Meltan has a unique bronze color palette. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

You can get a Shiny Meltan in Pokémon HOME by completing the Kanto Pokédex in the mobile app, using creatures from both Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee.

Filling out the entirety of the Kanto Pokédex list in the app and marking it as complete will prompt HOME to send you a Shiny Meltan via the Mystery Gift function. This means you must ensure your Nintendo account is linked to your HOME mobile account.

You can only pick up one Shiny Meltan per Nintendo account, so make sure you’re logged in with the correct details before beginning the transfer process.

Despite only needing one complete Pokédex list—unlike the Shiny Keldeo drop, which requires three including the DLC lists for Sword and Shield—it can still be a time-consuming process to get all of your critters into HOME.

You need to track down the version exclusives for both Let’s Go titles. There aren’t too many of them, but you will need to either have a copy of both games or trade with friends.

Pokémon will only be eligible for this completionist task if they originated in either of the Let’s Go titles. You can double-check your progress by opening the Pokédex tab in the app and finding the Kanto Pokédex. Silhouettes for the unobtained critters will be visible here.

It’s worth looking at the Pokémon HOME Premium Plan to save yourself some time. The subscription offers a number of in-app benefits, but the most important is the ability to deposit 6,000 creatures at one time instead of just 30.

If you played either of the Let’s Go titles in the past and came close to completing the Pokédex in your run, why not finish it up for this rare HOME reward? Shiny Meltan is a must-have for collectors. Make sure to check out how to get other Pokémon like Shiny Manaphy to take your collection even further.

