How to get Shiny Manaphy and Enamorus in Pokémon HOME

The Pokémon Company has shadow-dropped two new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon HOME for those who complete two difficult challenges, one of which is Shiny Manaphy, and the other is Shiny Enamorus, which makes its shiny debut worldwide with this new event.

To get both Shiny Pokémon, you’ll need to complete both the Hisui and Sinnoh Pokédex’s from two of the Switch’s biggest Pokémon titles, which might sound simple at first glance until you realize what Game Freak is asking you to do.

While you might think it’s as simple as finding all the Sinnoh and Hisui Pokémon and completing their respective Pokédexs, it’s actually a lot more complicated and tedious than first expected.

Let’s explain.

How to obtain Shiny Manaphy and Shiny Enamorus from Pokémon HOME

Let’s get started. Image via The Pokémon Company

The first thing you need to know when trying to get either Shiny Manaphy or Shny Enamorus through Pokémon HOME is that you need to complete the respective Pokédexs of both Pokémon Legends Arceus and Pokémon BDSP, with Pokémon caught from those games.

That means you need to catch each individual Pokémon and their evolutions in both games. If you catch a Chimchar in Pokémon BDSP and deposit it into HOME, it won’t count towards your Pokémon Legends Arceus Pokédex, so you need to catch a Chimchar in that game as well and then deposit it into Pokémon HOME.

You can check to see which Pokémon you haven’t deposited in Pokémon HOME from both games at any time by loading up the mobile app, hitting the middle bottom button, and then pressing Pokédex. Then select the “Games” tab in the top right, and a list of all games and DLC appears. You’ll need to complete the “Sinnoh Pokédex” to get Shiny Manaphy and the “Hisui Pokédex” to get Shiny Enamorus.

Clicking either Pokémon will show you a list of Pokémon you have caught and greyed out images of ones you haven’t registered yet from that game into HOME. It’s incredibly tedious to ask players to go out and collect every Pokémon from every game instead of counting it towards the full total, but you need to do it if you want to get these elusive Shiny Pokémon.

Once you complete the full Pokédex for either game, the Shiny Pokémon appear in your Mystery Gift option in the main menu. You can then claim it, and the Pokémon are placed directly into your Pokémon HOME boxes.

