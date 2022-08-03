Pokémon: Let’s Go become the 10th best-selling games in franchise history

Nintendo has shared the quarterly sales figures ending on July 30, and the numbers indicate Pokémon sales have slowed down as we approach the release of Scarlet and Violet in November.

Figures shared by Serebi.net show that while no game recorded top sales during the quarter, Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee alongside Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl recorded movement on the overall Pokémon game sales charts.

Here are the latest Pokémon sales figures



Note: We didn't get new Legends Arceus figures indicating it has sold less than 1 million so far this fiscal year (3 months) and it has sold less than 14 million so doesn't appear on the chart pic.twitter.com/Z9FXtoLSUS — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 3, 2022

Now, the Let’s Go Switch titles are the 10th highest-selling Pokémon titles of all time, taking the spot from 1998’s Pokémon Yellow. Pokémon Let’s Go has sold a combined 14.66 million units as of July 30.

Similarly, the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes moved past Pokémon Yellow on the chart, landing in ninth place right above Let’s Go.

Other sales numbers reported today include Pokémon Sword and Shield reaching a combined sales number of 24.5 million units, cementing their place as the second-highest selling Pokémon games of all time.

For Sword and Shield to take that top spot would be a monster task because the Pokémon Red, Blue, and Green collection of titles have sold more than 31 million units. Still, this is an achievable goal given the digital marketplace that is available now but was not in the lifecycle of many of the games on this list.

It remains to be seen how these Pokémon titles will perform throughout the 2023 financial year as fans welcome the next generation of games.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to arrive on Nov. 18.