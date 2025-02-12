How to get Shiny Keldeo in Pokémon HOME

Pokémon HOME distributions are a solid way to pad out your game collection with rare, Shiny critters that you might not be able to get easily otherwise. Some HOME distributions offer previously Shiny-locked or exceptionally rare catches as a reward for completing a game’s Pokédex or DLC list.

Available as of Feb. 12, 2025, Shiny Keldeo is a must-have Pokémon for Shiny hunters and collectors alike.

It’s not an easy feat to get it as it requires more work than most other HOME distributions, but if you’re willing to sink some significant hours into the Sword and Shield world and its DLC, it’s a unique Pokémon to pick up for your collection.

How to add Shiny Keldeo to Pokémon HOME

Keldeo is known as the Colt Pokémon. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

You can obtain Shiny Keldeo by completing the following lists in Pokémon HOME:

The complete Galar Pokédex from the Sword and Shield base games

The Isle of Armor DLC Pokédex

The Crown Tundra DLC Pokédex

To claim Mystery Gift rewards in Pokémon HOME, you need to have linked your Nintendo account to your HOME profile.

You can only claim the reward once for each Nintendo account, so double-check your account details before you start transferring and depositing Pokémon.

When you’ve got all of the Pokémon for each required list in the mobile version of HOME, head to the Games tab in the Pokédex menu to confirm the completion. You can track the progress of your collection here and see the silhouettes of any critters you’re missing.

If you don’t have both of the DLC options available for Sword and Shield, you won’t be able to pick up this exclusive drop. A Pokémon must originate from the listed games to be eligible for this challenge.

Remember, there are exclusive Pokémon in Sword and Shield, just as in The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. Trading and working with friends will help you complete this task quickly.

You must complete each Pokédex list in Pokémon HOME, not in your copy of Sword and Shield. This means that having the Pokémon HOME Premium Plan is recommended. This upgrade allows you to move 6,000 Pokémon at a time instead of the 30 allowed on the basic plan.

Shiny Keldeo isn’t the only rare critter that can be obtained in this manner—Shiny Meltan was announced at the same time as the Colt Pokémon, and other popular creatures like Shiny Meloetta can also be found.

For gamers who explored Galar in Sword and Shield but never ventured into the DLC areas, now is the perfect chance to dip back into this part of the Pokémon world and add even more creatures to your digital collection.

