All version exclusive Pokémon in Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

There are only a few new exclusives that you need to worry about.

Just like with every piece of content released for the Pokémon franchise, there are version-exclusive Pokémon that you’ll only encounter in either Sword or Shield while exploring the Isle of Armor.

The list isn’t nearly as extensive as the ones used for the base games, but this does mean you’ll need to find someone to trade with to complete your Isle of Armor Pokédex or grab the other version and a second expansion pass.

Alternatively, you can also just transfer the version-exclusive Pokémon into your game from Pokémon Home to avoid the tedious work altogether.

If you plan on trying to catch and trade Pokémon with friends the old-fashioned way, here’s a list of the version-exclusive creatures for Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion.

Shield exclusives

Heracross

Skrelp

Dragalge

Sword exclusives

Pinsir

Clauncher

Clawitzer

There are other version-exclusive Pokémon that appear around the Isle of Armor too, but all of them were already exclusive to the games before the expansion was released. Here’s the pre-expansion list for exclusive Pokémon.

Shield exclusives

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Zamazenta

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Sabeleye

Drampa

Oranguru

Spirtzee

Aromatisee

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Solrock

Eiscue

Indeedee (Female)

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Rapidash

Galarian Corsola

Cursola

Appleton (Evolution item can be found in Sword, though.)

Sword exclusives

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Koomo-o

Zacian

Galarian Farfetch’d

Sirfetch’d

Gothita

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Rufflet

Braviary

Mawile

Turtonator

Passimian

Scraggy

Scrafty

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Lunatone

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Darmanitan

Stonjourner

Indeedee (Male)

Flapple (Evolution item can be found in Shield, though.)

You can theoretically encounter every Pokémon in both games without needing to trade or own the other version. That can only be achieved through Max Raid Battles, however, and will take a long time since you’ll need to be invited to the version-exclusive ones.