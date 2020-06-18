All version exclusive Pokémon in Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

Just like with every piece of content released for the Pokémon franchise, there are version-exclusive Pokémon that you’ll only encounter in either Sword or Shield while exploring the Isle of Armor.
The list isn’t nearly as extensive as the ones used for the base games, but this does mean you’ll need to find someone to trade with to complete your Isle of Armor Pokédex or grab the other version and a second expansion pass.
Alternatively, you can also just transfer the version-exclusive Pokémon into your game from Pokémon Home to avoid the tedious work altogether.
If you plan on trying to catch and trade Pokémon with friends the old-fashioned way, here’s a list of the version-exclusive creatures for Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion.
Shield exclusives
- Heracross
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
Sword exclusives
- Pinsir
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
There are other version-exclusive Pokémon that appear around the Isle of Armor too, but all of them were already exclusive to the games before the expansion was released. Here’s the pre-expansion list for exclusive Pokémon.
Shield exclusives
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Zamazenta
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Sabeleye
- Drampa
- Oranguru
- Spirtzee
- Aromatisee
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Solrock
- Eiscue
- Indeedee (Female)
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Rapidash
- Galarian Corsola
- Cursola
- Appleton (Evolution item can be found in Sword, though.)
Sword exclusives
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Koomo-o
- Zacian
- Galarian Farfetch’d
- Sirfetch’d
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Mawile
- Turtonator
- Passimian
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Lunatone
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Stonjourner
- Indeedee (Male)
- Flapple (Evolution item can be found in Shield, though.)
You can theoretically encounter every Pokémon in both games without needing to trade or own the other version. That can only be achieved through Max Raid Battles, however, and will take a long time since you’ll need to be invited to the version-exclusive ones.