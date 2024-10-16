How to get Shiny Meloetta in Pokémon HOME

Shiny Meloetta is finally making its debut nearly 14 years after Pokémon Black and White released on the Nintendo DS, and trainers will have to work hard to get it.

Since the DS game release, trainers have been unable to legitimately get the shiny version of Meloetta, forcing them to use glitches and cheats to see what it looks like. Thanks to a new challenge from Pokémon HOME, trainers can finally secure one for themselves, albeit with one big catch.

How to get Shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finally time. Image via The Pokemon Company

To get Shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and other games, you need to use Pokémon HOME—that’s because Game Freak has decided to lock Shiny Meloetta behind a Pokédex quest.

You must complete the Paldean, Kikakami, and Blueberry Academy Pokédexs to get it. You don’t need to have got Pokémon released before generation nine. But you do need to have Pokémon like Ogerpon and even raid-exclusive Pokémon like Iron Leaves in your Pokémon HOME Pokédex.

Equally, you need different evolutionary stages of Pokémon available. It’s not enough to have a fully evolved Meowscarada; you also need to transfer its two pre-evolution forms into HOME, making the process more painful than it has any right to be.

You might also need to pay money into Pokémon HOME to get the Premium Membership to have enough space to transfer multiple Pokémon into HOME at once. Otherwise, you’ll need to transfer Pokémon between games, save, take them out, and put new Pokémon, making the process much more tedious. You don’t need to keep the Pokémon in HOME to count towards the Pokédex, but you need to register each one, which can consume much time.

It also means you need to have both versions of Scarlet and Violet to get all the version exclusive legendary and rare Pokémon or have a friend willing to trade over stuff. You can also use HOME’s in-game trading to get some of the Pokémon you might be missing, so long as you have something other trainers have been looking for.

So, there’s a lot you need to consider when asking yourself if Shiny Meloetta is worth it. You need all the DLC, multiple versions of the same game, and a lot of time to go through all those games to find the Pokémon you need. So, to clarify what you need one last time:

Every new Pokémon from the Paldea Pokédex, including the DLC.

All stage evolution forms of every Pokémon from Paldea.

Version exclusive Pokémon from both versions of games.

Ideally, a Premium Membership for Pokémon HOME.

