All version exclusive Pokémon in Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

Trading with friends has been a staple of the Pokémon franchise since the very first games, and Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion is no different in pushing those interactions with more version exclusive Pokémon.

A Pokémon being version exclusive basically means you can only naturally encounter it in either Sword or Shield, not both. There may still be other ways to obtain it without going online, such as through trade with an NPC character, but for the most part, you will need to connect with other players to get all of the new Pokémon.

Just like with the previous DLC expansion, the Isle of Armor, The Crown Tundra only has a handful of Pokémon that are version exclusive. Here are all of the new version exclusives for the new expansion.

Sword

Omanyte

Omastar

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Shield

Kabuto

Kabutops

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

It is currently unconfirmed, but some Legendary Pokémon in the Dynamax Adventures Max Raid Battle mode could also be version exclusive. However, all of them are available to be shared online with the right player hosting a session.