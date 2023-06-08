How to get Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie in Pokémon Go

The three Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie, are famously known for guarding the lakes of Gen IV’s Sinnoh region. They have since appeared in Legends: Arceus, which happens to take place in Sinnoh back when it was known as Hisui.

All three of the lake guardians have also been added to Pokémon Go, but like many other Legendaries in the game, they aren’t easy to catch. Here’s everything you need to know to encounter Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie.

Where to find Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie raids in Pokémon Go

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie can be found in five-star raids during certain events, but there’s a catch—each guardian is region exclusive in Pokémon Go, meaning they are only available in specific parts of the world.

Azelf: the Americas, Greenland

the Americas, Greenland Mesprit: Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India

Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India Uxie: Asia-Pacific

The most recent event featuring them is Water Festival: Beach Week (June 6 to 12). During this time, all three of the lake guardians will be appearing in five-star raids. Again, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will each only appear in their designated regions around the world, so you might only have a chance to catch one of them this time around. Check which lake guardian is in your area and find some five-star raids before the event ends.

While you’re out hunting for the three Legendaries during Beach Week, consider completing the many Research tasks available to earn some neat rewards.

