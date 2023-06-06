How to get Sandygast and Palossand in Pokémon Go

Sand Pokémon Sandygast and Palossand were first introduced in Gen VII’s Sun and Moon, and they’ve been representing the beachy Alola region ever since.

To stick with the beach vacation theme, Sandygast and Palossand are making their Pokémon Go debuts during the Water Festival: Beach Week event this week after originally being teased in the Hidden Gems trailer. Now that they’ll both be in the handheld game, you’ll be wanting to know how to obtain them, we’re sure.

During Beach Week (June 6-12), there will be three ways to get Sandygast.

How to catch Sandygast and Palossand in Pokémon Go

The first method is challenging one-star raids. Sandygast, along with Alolan Diglett, Hisuian Qwilfish, Carvanha, and Feebas, will be appearing in the one-star raids popping up throughout Beach Week. Beat the raid and catch your Sandygast.

You can also find Sandygast by completing a simple Field Research task. By catching 25 Water-type Pokémon, you will be rewarded with a free Sandygast encounter.

The last way to get Sandygast is locked behind paid Timed Research. If you pay for the event ticket and complete all the tasks from both pages, you can get another Sandygast encounter along with a fun new surfer trainer pose.

Once you have at least one Sandygast, you can work toward evolving it into Palossand. You’ll need 50 Sandygast Candy to trigger the evolution.

As two Pokémon based on sand castles, Sandygast and Palossand are pretty unique and definitely worth adding to your Pokémon Go collection, so make sure you take advantage of the opportunities to obtain them during Beach Week.

