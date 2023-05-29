Pokémon Go’s next season promises plenty of hidden treasures, teases Diancie

Niantic dropped a new Pokémon Go trailer on May 28, and it looks like a teaser for something fans have been speculating about for some time now—Diancie’s debut. The 18-second clip shows fragments of pink gems scattered on the beach with “Hidden Gems” as the title.

The light pink fragments in the sand closely resemble the gems on Diancie’s body. In fact, the circular gem on the Hidden Gems logo looks exactly like the one on the Jewel Pokémon’s forehead.

As one of the rare Mythical Pokémon in the long-running franchise, Diancie is a Pokémon players have been waiting to get their hands on. First hints at Diancie’s possible debut originally came with the announcement of Go Fest 2023 last month. Coincidence or not, the logo for that event also featured two pink gems.

In addition, Diancie’s debut would give us another new Mega Evolution to look forward to. Mega Diancie is of course stronger and more decked out in pink gems than its standard form.

And based on the new May trailer, Diancie isn’t the only Pokémon who might be debuting in the mobile app; the red shovel at the beginning of the trailer is actually a direct reference to the Ghost/Ground-type Sandygast.

one of my favorites arrives 😍👏 pic.twitter.com/n5J0yfFd8z — SilverFace1 (@993_12) May 29, 2023

While Sandygast might not be a Mythical Pokémon like Diancie, players are still stoked to see the little sand pile making its debut. Of course, we won’t know for sure until more information is released about Pokémon Go’s next season, but Diancie and Sandygast are two new Pokémon we should be keeping an eye out for.

