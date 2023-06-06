All Water Festival: Beach Week Research tasks and reward in Pokémon Go

The first major event of Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season is here, giving players access to a number of Water-type and beach-themed Pokémon spawns. The Water Festival: Beach Week brings fresh encounters and new research to go along with the festivities.
Beach Week runs from June 6 to 12 and will be the first time players can catch Sandygast and Palossand in Pokémon Go. It will also be the debut of Clauncher and Clawitzer’s Shiny variants.
The point of this event is to push players to catch boosted spawns like Mantine, Finneon, Dwebble, Frillish, and Popplio. There are rare Pokémon like Hisuian Qwilfish, Feebas, Blastoise, and Lapras with a scarf appearing in raids too. You can get Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie from five-star raids, depending on where you live.
One thing players are noting is the Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research is locked behind a $4.99 event ticket, but is only two pages long. This is a bit disappointing since the rewards are fairly small outside of a new pose—but at least there is a Global Challenge.
If you plan to hit the waves this week, with the paid ticket or not, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you will see for Water Festival: Beach Week.
Pokémon Go: All Water Festival: Beach Week Research tasks and reward
Pokémon Go Water Festival: Beach Week Research Timed Research tasks and rewards
Water Festival: Beach Week Research Timed Research page one
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust
- Make five Nice Throws
- 10 Poké Balls
- Transfer five Pokémon
- Five Great Balls
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 10 Razz Berries
Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust, a Clauncher encounter, and 1,000 XP
Water Festival: Beach Week Research Timed Research page two
- Catch 15 Pokémon Water-type Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust
- Make five Great Throws
- 15 Poké Balls
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
Total Reward: Surfer Trainer Pose and a Sandygast encounter
Pokémon Go Water Festival: Beach Week Research Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch five Water-type Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 25 Water-type Pokémon
- Sandygast encounter
- Make five Great Throws
- Binacle encounter
- Make 10 Great Throws
- 30 Blastoise Mega Energy
- 30 Swampert Mega Energy
Even with some controversy around this Pokémon Go event’s paid ticket, it still isn’t close to the biggest outcry from the community since The Pokémon Company disqualified players from a competitive event for protesting format changes.