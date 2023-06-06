All Water Festival: Beach Week Research tasks and reward in Pokémon Go

The first major event of Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season is here, giving players access to a number of Water-type and beach-themed Pokémon spawns. The Water Festival: Beach Week brings fresh encounters and new research to go along with the festivities.

Beach Week runs from June 6 to 12 and will be the first time players can catch Sandygast and Palossand in Pokémon Go. It will also be the debut of Clauncher and Clawitzer’s Shiny variants.

The point of this event is to push players to catch boosted spawns like Mantine, Finneon, Dwebble, Frillish, and Popplio. There are rare Pokémon like Hisuian Qwilfish, Feebas, Blastoise, and Lapras with a scarf appearing in raids too. You can get Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie from five-star raids, depending on where you live.

One thing players are noting is the Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research is locked behind a $4.99 event ticket, but is only two pages long. This is a bit disappointing since the rewards are fairly small outside of a new pose—but at least there is a Global Challenge.

If you plan to hit the waves this week, with the paid ticket or not, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you will see for Water Festival: Beach Week.

Pokémon Go: All Water Festival: Beach Week Research tasks and reward

Pokémon Go Water Festival: Beach Week Research Timed Research tasks and rewards

Water Festival: Beach Week Research Timed Research page one

Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon 1,000 Stardust

Make five Nice Throws 10 Poké Balls

Transfer five Pokémon Five Great Balls

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Razz Berries



Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust, a Clauncher encounter, and 1,000 XP

Water Festival: Beach Week Research Timed Research page two

Catch 15 Pokémon Water-type Pokémon 1,000 Stardust

Make five Great Throws 15 Poké Balls

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon Five Pinap Berries



Total Reward: Surfer Trainer Pose and a Sandygast encounter

Pokémon Go Water Festival: Beach Week Research Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch five Water-type Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Catch 25 Water-type Pokémon Sandygast encounter

Make five Great Throws Binacle encounter

Make 10 Great Throws 30 Blastoise Mega Energy 30 Swampert Mega Energy



Even with some controversy around this Pokémon Go event’s paid ticket, it still isn’t close to the biggest outcry from the community since The Pokémon Company disqualified players from a competitive event for protesting format changes.

