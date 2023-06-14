Another chance to get your hands on Cosmog.

Pokémon Go is giving players another chance to get their hands on Cosmog in the Solstice Horizons event, which can be evolved to either Solgaleo or Lunala to their Pokedéxes.

Cosmog is unique in the Pokémon franchise as the only legendary with a branching evolution and is just one of three legendaries that can evolve, alongside Type: Null and Kubfu.

Crucially, the Special Research task to unlock Cosmog can be repurchased to complete for a second time, providing another Cosmog that you can evolve in the opposite direction to your first choice.

If you’ve got your hands on a Cosmog, or plan to, we’ve got everything you need to know to evolve it.

Can you evolve Cosmog in Pokémon Go?

Evolving Cosmog will be the first thought trainers will have after unlocking the Pokémon for the first time. Cosmog can be evolved in Pokémon Go, and here’s how you can go about it.

How to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem in Pokémon Go

Complete the new Special Research task to get your hands on Cosmog and Cosmog Candies.

Open up Cosmog’s page and use 25 Cosmog Candies to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem

How to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokémon Go

Players will be able to evolve Cosmoem into either Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go by using 100 Cosmog Candies but will require a new Cosmog if they want to get the second evolution option.

If you evolve Cosmoem during the day, you will get your hands on Solgaleo, while evolving in the night will see Cosmoem evolve into Lunala.

About the author