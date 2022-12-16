Did Ash catch ’em all? How many Pokémon Ash Ketchum caught during the anime

After more than 25 years, 11ish different journeys across at least nine different regions, and memories shared with millions of people around the world, Ash and Pikachu are finally heading into the wild blue yonder and away from the spotlight of the Pokémon anime. And that means the duo is exiting the series alongside a number of other Pokémon Ash has captured over the years.

For the first time since the series aired its first episode in Japan on April 1, 1997, the most recognizable Pokémon trainer in the world and his signature partner will no longer be the face of the franchise. Instead, two new protagonists will take over as the anime moves into its Scarlet and Violet era.

This retirement, of sorts, comes off the back of Ash not only finally becoming the Champion of a region with his win in the Alola League but also essentially becoming the top trainer in the world with his recent conquering of the Pokémon World Coronation Series and multiple Champion-class opponents. And for fans who have stuck around, those two wins came with entirely different teams that Ash built up through his travels—something that became a staple “reset point” for the franchise following his journey in Johto.

But now that the story of Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town is finally drawing to a close, just how many different Pokémon did the franchise’s poster boy catch on his journey to be the best like no one ever was? Well, while he didn’t come anywhere close to catching them all, here is a full list of each Pokémon Ash befriended along the way—whether they are waiting for him at Professor Oak’s ranch or not.

How many Pokémon did Ash Ketchum catch during the 25 years of the Pokémon anime?

All of Ash’s Pokémon typically fall under one of three categories: in his party, released back into the wild, or available via a third party such as Professor Oak’s ranch or the like. If they aren’t specifically waiting for him back home in Pallet Town, their current or last-known location will be listed instead.

Kanto (and Orange Islands)

Pikachu

Butterfree Released during mating season.

Pidgeot Released in Viridian Forest.

Bulbasaur

Charizard Training in the Charicific Valley.

Squirtle Working as a firefighter.

Raticate Technically counts, traded back to its original trainer to get Butterfree back on the S.S. Anne.

Kingler

Primeape Left with another trainer to become the P1 Champion.

Haunter Technically counts, left with Gym Leader Sabrina.

Muk

Tauros He caught 30 of them in the Safari Zone and all of them remain at Oak’s ranch.

Lapras Returned to its family at the end of the Orange Islands journey.

Snorlax

Johto

Heracross

Bayleef

Quilava Didn’t evolve until appearing again in the Sinnoh League.

Totodile

Noctowl One of very few Shiny Pokémon displayed in the anime.

Beedrill Technically counts, was given to his friend Casey after the Bug Catching Contest concluded.

Seaking Technically counts, was captured during a fishing tournament and quickly released.

Donphan Didn’t evolve until reappearing in the Battle Frontier competition.

Larvitar Returned to its mother after a story arc involving poachers.



Hoenn

Swellow

Sceptile

Corphish

Torkoal

Glalie

Battle Frontier (Kanto again)

Aipom Traded to Dawn for Buizel during the Sinnoh League.



Sinnoh

Staraptor

Torterra

Infernape

Buizel

Gliscor

Gible

Unova

Unfezant

Oshawott

Pignite

Snivy

Scraggy

Leavanny

Palpitoad

Boldore

Krookodile

Kalos

Greninja Remained in Kalos following the Kalos League.

Talonflame

Hawlucha

Goodra Left to protect its home but comes back on occasion.

Noivern

Alola

Rowlet With Professor Kukui.

Lycanroc With Professor Kukui.

Incineroar With Professor Kukui.

Naganadel Returned back to its own world via an Ultra Wormhole after the Alola League.

Melmetal With Professor Kukui.



He also temporarily captured a Buzzwole, Stakataka, and Pheromosa before releasing them shortly after.

Journeys: The Series (Kanto to Galar)

Dragonite

Gengar

Lucario

Sirfetch’d

Dracovish

Mr. Mime Technically counts, Mimey belongs to Ash’s mom Delia but has helped him battle too.



In total, Ash has owned 77 Pokémon across all of those classifications—if you count his 30 Tauros individually and depending on how you count the Pokémon he either released shortly after catching or only traveled with such as Haunter and Larvitar.