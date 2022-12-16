Did Ash catch ’em all? How many Pokémon Ash Ketchum caught during the anime

After more than 25 years, 11ish different journeys across at least nine different regions, and memories shared with millions of people around the world, Ash and Pikachu are finally heading into the wild blue yonder and away from the spotlight of the Pokémon anime. And that means the duo is exiting the series alongside a number of other Pokémon Ash has captured over the years.
For the first time since the series aired its first episode in Japan on April 1, 1997, the most recognizable Pokémon trainer in the world and his signature partner will no longer be the face of the franchise. Instead, two new protagonists will take over as the anime moves into its Scarlet and Violet era.
This retirement, of sorts, comes off the back of Ash not only finally becoming the Champion of a region with his win in the Alola League but also essentially becoming the top trainer in the world with his recent conquering of the Pokémon World Coronation Series and multiple Champion-class opponents. And for fans who have stuck around, those two wins came with entirely different teams that Ash built up through his travels—something that became a staple “reset point” for the franchise following his journey in Johto.
But now that the story of Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town is finally drawing to a close, just how many different Pokémon did the franchise’s poster boy catch on his journey to be the best like no one ever was? Well, while he didn’t come anywhere close to catching them all, here is a full list of each Pokémon Ash befriended along the way—whether they are waiting for him at Professor Oak’s ranch or not.
How many Pokémon did Ash Ketchum catch during the 25 years of the Pokémon anime?
All of Ash’s Pokémon typically fall under one of three categories: in his party, released back into the wild, or available via a third party such as Professor Oak’s ranch or the like. If they aren’t specifically waiting for him back home in Pallet Town, their current or last-known location will be listed instead.
Kanto (and Orange Islands)
- Pikachu
- Butterfree
- Released during mating season.
- Pidgeot
- Released in Viridian Forest.
- Bulbasaur
- Charizard
- Training in the Charicific Valley.
- Squirtle
- Working as a firefighter.
- Raticate
- Technically counts, traded back to its original trainer to get Butterfree back on the S.S. Anne.
- Kingler
- Primeape
- Left with another trainer to become the P1 Champion.
- Haunter
- Technically counts, left with Gym Leader Sabrina.
- Muk
- Tauros
- He caught 30 of them in the Safari Zone and all of them remain at Oak’s ranch.
- Lapras
- Returned to its family at the end of the Orange Islands journey.
- Snorlax
Johto
- Heracross
- Bayleef
- Quilava
- Didn’t evolve until appearing again in the Sinnoh League.
- Totodile
- Noctowl
- One of very few Shiny Pokémon displayed in the anime.
- Beedrill
- Technically counts, was given to his friend Casey after the Bug Catching Contest concluded.
- Seaking
- Technically counts, was captured during a fishing tournament and quickly released.
- Donphan
- Didn’t evolve until reappearing in the Battle Frontier competition.
- Larvitar
- Returned to its mother after a story arc involving poachers.
Hoenn
- Swellow
- Sceptile
- Corphish
- Torkoal
- Glalie
Battle Frontier (Kanto again)
- Aipom
- Traded to Dawn for Buizel during the Sinnoh League.
Sinnoh
- Staraptor
- Torterra
- Infernape
- Buizel
- Gliscor
- Gible
Unova
- Unfezant
- Oshawott
- Pignite
- Snivy
- Scraggy
- Leavanny
- Palpitoad
- Boldore
- Krookodile
Kalos
- Greninja
- Remained in Kalos following the Kalos League.
- Talonflame
- Hawlucha
- Goodra
- Left to protect its home but comes back on occasion.
- Noivern
Alola
- Rowlet
- With Professor Kukui.
- Lycanroc
- With Professor Kukui.
- Incineroar
- With Professor Kukui.
- Naganadel
- Returned back to its own world via an Ultra Wormhole after the Alola League.
- Melmetal
- With Professor Kukui.
He also temporarily captured a Buzzwole, Stakataka, and Pheromosa before releasing them shortly after.
Journeys: The Series (Kanto to Galar)
- Dragonite
- Gengar
- Lucario
- Sirfetch’d
- Dracovish
- Mr. Mime
- Technically counts, Mimey belongs to Ash’s mom Delia but has helped him battle too.
In total, Ash has owned 77 Pokémon across all of those classifications—if you count his 30 Tauros individually and depending on how you count the Pokémon he either released shortly after catching or only traveled with such as Haunter and Larvitar.