Who are Pokémon’s new protagonists who are set to replace Ash?

Pokémon is set to have its first new anime protagonist since Ash with the introduction of Riko and Roy—two new trainers from the Paldea region who will begin their own adventures in April 2023.

These trainers are called Riko and Roy, at least in Japan, and are set to lead the franchise for at least the Paldea series, which is based on the ninth generation of Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

But who exactly are these two new trainers set to fill the big boots left by Ash and Pikachu and how much is known about them at this time? Well, turns out not a lot.

Who are Riko and Roy, the two new protagonists who are replacing Ash in the anime?

Not much is currently known about Riko and Roy, who were revealed in a very short trailer earlier on Dec. 16. All we know is how they both will look and that they are both from the Paldea region and will be using the three starters from the region of Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco as their partner Pokémon.

They are all direct replacements for Ash and Pikachu, who will not be returning to the show at all with a new cast of characters, like those we met in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet like Penny, Nemona, and Arven, taking up the roles we would commonly see Brock, Misty, and co take.

Not much information about animation is known at this time, but fans won’t need to wait long as we gear up toward the April 2023 start of the series. We are also likely to get a lot of teasers and trailers long before then.