Keep an eye out, or you might just miss them.

The Pokémon series has its fair share of insect-based creatures, complete with those that don’t look like they can harm a flower to those that would have no problem wiping any trace of their enemies in seconds.

Joltik, the Attaching Pokémon, and Galvantula, the EleSpider Pokémon, are Bug/Electric-type Pokémon that were introduced in the Unova region in Pokémon Black and White, where they appeared en masse in the Chargestone Cave. While the former is renowned for its small size and cute features, the latter is a large predator that will willingly wrap any prey in webs and electrocute them without warning.

These two Pokémon have made appearances in various other titles in the series since their debut, though their elusive natures make them unique cases compared to other Bug-type Pokémon—which normally are found aplenty wherever players are.

Among these games is Pokémon Go, where Joltik has existed in the normal spawn pool for a number of years, though is only really found during weather-boosted periods or specific events. Successfully obtaining 50 Joltik Candies will give players the chance to add Galvantula to their teams.

At this year’s Pokémon Go Fest, Joltik’s popularity will be on full display as one of the event’s featured Pokémon, set to appear in the global portion of the event’s Pyrite Sands habitat on Aug. 26. The next day, it will appear alongside all of the Pokémon featured in the global event’s various habitats throughout the entire day.

Can Joltik and Galvantula be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

As with any new event, the 2023 Pokémon Go Fest’s various celebrations are introducing a handful of new Shiny Pokémon, many of which have been long-requested by fans for a number of months. Among these is the introduction of Shiny Joltik and Shiny Galvantula, who will begin to appear in the game during the global portion of the event, not those taking place in Osaka, London, or New York City.

Shiny Joltik’s fur becomes neon green compared to its normal yellow, while its blue eyes and feet become a bit darker. Meanwhile, Shiny Galvantula is a much more subtle change, with its fur becoming a honey yellow and its blue features becoming much darker—almost the exact opposite of the changes to its pre-evolved form’s Shiny.

After Pokémon Go Fest concludes, players will still be able to find Shiny Joltik and Galvantula, though will have to be lucky as their spawn rates will return to normal.

About the author