Pokémon Go Fest 2023 to feature Diancie, new Shinies, and more hidden gems

There’s a ton of treasure to be found at this year’s Pokémon Go Fest, whether players are partaking in the festivities in person at one of the three celebrations or remotely with the global event.

Niantic today provided more details regarding what players should expect to see at the 2023 Pokémon Go Fest, which is set to take place in London and Osaka, Japan from Aug. 4 to 6, New York City from Aug. 18 to 20, and globally from Aug. 26 to 27. As expected, the event will revolve around the debut of the Mythical Pokémon Diancie, as well as the addition of new Shiny Pokémon and regional exclusives becoming available in other locations.

Tickets for the global event can be purchased from the in-game shop for $15, while prices for the in-person experiences vary and must be purchased directly from the official website—with special Timed Research introducing Carbink to the game being rewarded as a bonus.

The in-person events will follow the trend of previous Go Fest iterations where various habitats will be featured on a regular rotating basis, with the Pokémon within said habitats also rotating. During Go Fest Osaka and London, Shiny Petilil and Dewpider will be introduced to Pokémon Go alongside a costumed Pikachu and Aerodactyl, while during Go Fest New York, Shiny Skrelp and Golett will make their debut.

Related: Niantic is giving out rewards to remedy Pokémon Go’s Shadow Raid issues

During the first day of the global event, all players will discover habitats themed after jewels that change hourly alongside their featured Pokémon, with each hour including a special costumed Pikachu. The second day will feature all of the Pokémon from the first. The global event will also include the first appearances of Shiny Goomy, Shellos, Joltik, and Oranguru, all of which can continue to be found after the event concludes.

Players who purchase a ticket, regardless of where they are playing, will receive Special Research that will eventually reward players with an encounter with Diancie. The global ticket will also provide access to increased spawns of Unown that spell DIAMOND! and a few other habitat-exclusive Pokémon, six special trades, nine free Raid passes, and increased Shiny chances that those who do not purchase the event ticket will not gain.

Players can look forward to the in-person Pokémon Go Fest experiences in Osaka, London, and New York City in the first few weeks of August, as well as a global celebration from Aug. 26 to 27.

About the author