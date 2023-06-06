Niantic is giving out rewards to remedy Pokémon Go’s Shadow Raid issues

Pokémon Go players were left disappointed by the recent Mewtwo Shadow Raid event, but Niantic has today confirmed they will be making it up to fans.

The big Mewtwo Shadow Raid event that took place from May 27 was full of bugs and issues that ruined the whole experience for many players. One of the biggest issues had to do with the Rare Candy XL reward. Many fans reported they weren’t receiving any Rare Candy XL after clearing multiple Mewtwo Shadow Raids. This was, of course, frustrating for players who were participating in the raids specifically for those rewards.

Today, Niantic acknowledged the situation, promising to make it up to the disappointed fans with free goodies in the next few days.

Beginning in #HiddenGems, we have ensured that five-star Shadow Raids will have the same chances of rewarding Rare Candy XL as five-star raids. We appreciate your understanding. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 5, 2023

In a tweet shared on June 5, the Pokémon publisher said it will be giving players a certain number of Rare Candy XL, depending on how many Mewtwo Shadow Raids each individual completed during the glitchy event. Every player who participated in the raids should expect to receive their missing rewards by the end of this week.

In addition, Niantic also mentioned five-star Shadow Raids and normal five-star raids will now have the same odds for Rare Candy XL. This should ensure this issue will not happen again during future Shadow Raid events.

While many players appreciate how Niantic is handling this issue, they’re also hoping the company will eventually address concerns over Remote Raids. Until then, the HearUsNiantic movement will continue pressing Niantic for meaningful changes.

