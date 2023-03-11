Best Nature for Ting-Lu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

By finding all of the Ominous Green Stakes scattered across the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can unlock the opportunity to encounter and catch Ting-Lu, one of the Treasures of Ruin. Like other Legendary Pokémon, Ting-Lu can be a strong asset to have on your team, and it’s arguably one of the best Ground-types in the game right now. So it’s worth pulling all of those Ominous Green Stakes out of the ground if you haven’t done so already.

In fact, with VGC Series 3 starting in April, it’s more important than ever to catch Ting-Lu and have it available to join your competitive team. That’s because all four of the Treasure of Ruins will soon become legal in VGC for the first time, and they’re expected to have a huge impact on the metagame.

To prepare for the incoming wave of Ting-Lu and the other Treasures of Ruin in VGC, players should consider which Nature would be best for the Legendary moose. Here’s a breakdown of the best Natures for Ting-Lu.

Best Natures for Ting-Lu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In terms of stat distribution, Ting-Lu is similar to Iron Hands and Great Tusk, with HP, Attack, and Defense being their highest stats. Ting-Lu’s Attack might not be quite as high as Iron Hands or Great Tusk, but it has a bit more Special Defense to make up for it. With all of this in mind, Ting-Lu would function best as a bulky physical attacker.

Bulky physical attackers typically have a bunch of options when it comes to Natures. They can benefit greatly from either a boost in Defense or Attack. However, going the Defense route might be the best option for Ting-Lu with its specific move pool.

For example, Body Press is a Fighting-type attack that calculates its damage based on the user’s Defense stat instead of its Attack. This move will be especially useful against other Treasures of Ruin, who are all part Dark-type and weak to Fighting attacks. Likewise, Ruination is another move that won’t take Ting-Lu’s Attack stat into consideration, as it always deals damage equal to half of the target’s current HP.

Due to its low speed, Ting-Lu is another Treasure of Ruin like Wo-Chien that can benefit from Trick Room to make it move before speedier Pokémon. If Trick Room is something you want to run, Ting-Lu’s should definitely have a negative Speed Nature. If not, go with a negative Special Attack Nature.

Check the list below for a summary of all the Natures to consider for Ting-Lu.