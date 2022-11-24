Where to find all Ominous Green Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As Pokémon continues to expand as a franchise, Game Freak tends to implement special Pokémon such as Legendaries in unique ways. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet do this through the use of overworld items for four different Pokémon—with players needing to find all eight Ominous Green Stakes to unleash Ting-Lu back unto Paldea after it was sealed away.

Ting-Lu is one of four new Legendary Pokémon known as the Four Treasures of Ruin that have been locked away using the Stakes and Shrines scattered around the four corners of Gen IX’s map. These are technically meant to be post-game encounters, but can technically be done at any point in the game as long as you can find a Pokémon’s eight Stakes and the Shrine.

You will end up battling the Dark/Ground-type at level 60 no matter when you finish this quest and there are no clues for the locations at all. So here are the exact locations for each of the eight Ominous Green Stakes and the Groundblight Shrine.

Where to find all Ting-Lu Ominous Green Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The northwest corner of Paldea is where Ting-Lu is sealed, which means you will encounter plenty of high-level Pokémon while trying to unleash it. It is also recommended that you have at least cleared the Path of Legends at this point because trying to reach these Ominous Green Stakes without all of Koraidon/Miraidon’s movement options is going to be a chore.

Ting-Lu Ominous Green Stake location one

Starting right above the Asado Desert, you will find Green Stake number one sitting in a stone in the cavern being held up by all of the rock spires.

Ting-Lu Ominous Green Stake location two

Head directly North from the last Stake and you will find your second just outside of the cavern to the right of the bridge leading to the next Area.

Ting-Lu Ominous Green Stake location three

Entering Casseroya Lake, you will find Green Stake three sitting at the edge of the southwest corner right before you have to jump to the next set of land.

Ting-Lu Ominous Green Stake location four

Keep heading North from there and you will find Green Stake four once you reach the next cape.

Ting-Lu Ominous Green Stake location five

Now you have to dive—or glide—into the actual lake itself, as Stake five is located on the smaller of the two islands directly South of the lake’s biggest inner island.

Ting-Lu Ominous Green Stake location six

Head North from here onto the main island in the lake and you will find Stake six on an elevated position near the eastern edge.

Ting-Lu Ominous Green Stake location seven

Stake seven is a trek out from the lack as you will need to ride the waves all the way back into a river at the southeast corner and all the way to where it meets Glaseado Mountain. From there, it will be near the top of a waterfall.

Ting-Lu Ominous Green Stake location eight

The final Stake is also located in a snowy location, but this time to the North of the lake right before you would enter the Socarrat Trail.

Ting-Lu Groundblight Shrine location

After grabbing Stake eight, it is a straight shot into Socarrat Trail to where the now open Groundblight Shirine sits and an unleashed Ting-Lu is roaming free for your to catch.