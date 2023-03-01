These Legendary Pokémon are set to ‘ruin’ the Scarlet and Violet metagame in Series 3

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet meta was shaken up when Paradox Pokémon were introduced in Series Two VGC. Since then, Iron Bundle, Flutter Mane, and their Paradox friends have been dominating major tournaments and online Ranked Battles.

Although Series Two doesn’t end until March 31, the new format for Series Three has been announced.

Along with the new format, it was also announced “Series” will be replaced with the term “Regulation.” Series Three will be officially referred to as Regulation C.

From April 1 to June 30, Series Three will allow the usage of the Legendary Treasures of Ruin—Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu. Adding four new options might not sound like a significant change, but these Legendaries are nothing to sleep on.

In addition to having Base Stat Totals on par with Paradox Pokémon, the four Treasures of Ruin all have signature Abilities that will reduce a specific stat of every Pokémon on the field. The only Pokémon immune to the Ability’s effect is the user and other Pokémon carrying the same Ability. For example, if there are two Wo-Chien on the field, they will both be immune to the Attack drop from their Tablets of Ruin Ability.

This means players might be more inclined to use the Treasures of Ruin to counter opposing Treasures of Ruin while avoiding stat drops.

All of the Treasures of Ruin also carry a useful signature move—Ruination. Ruination is essentially the same as Super Fang and Nature’s Madness, where it will cut the target’s current HP in half. Attacks like this are especially important against Pokémon with a lot of type resistants, natural bulk, or defensive boosts. By instantly cutting a target’s HP in half, it’ll be much easier for an ally Pokémon to follow up and secure the knockout.

With their strong Abilities and signature move, see how the Treasures of Ruin will shake up the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet meta when they enter the VGC.