If you’re a savvy Pokémon player who chose Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval as your starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’re probably already planning ahead to optimize their stats.

In addition to EV training, one of the best ways to do that is by making sure they have a Nature that plays into their strengths, and if they don’t, you can change it using Nature Mints.

Nature increases the growth of one stat by ten percent at the expense of lowering another. But what exactly is the best nature for Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval? That all depends on how you intend to use them.

Still, there are two clear-cut winners for most trainers.

What is the best nature for Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The best nature for Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval is either Adamant or Jolly.

Adamant increases Attack growth by ten percent and lowers Special Attack growth by ten percent. Most of Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquava’s moves don’t rely on Special Attack, so it’s a logical trade-off.

If you’d rather maximize their Speed to ensure you always strike first, you can opt for Joly. It increases Speed growth by ten percent and lowers Special Attack growth by ten percent.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Of course, you can pick some of the other natures too, depending on how you intend to use Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval. Hasty is a good option if you want to increase Speed’s growth while sacrificing Defense instead of Special Attack.

Mild, on the other hand, is an excellent option if you want to increase Special Attack growth, which might be a good option depending on the move set you run with.

Figure out what works best for you in Scarlet and Violet.