Where to get Nature Mints in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Have you ever wondered why your Pokémon’s breath might have gone bad to the point where you’d like to offer them a mint? While this is an unlikely scenario for the near future, mints still have a purpose in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Mints can be used to change a Pokémon’s stats. Considering Pokémon come with a variety of traits and power levels, mints end up being the key to getting that perfect roll. There are lots of different mints in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the Nature Mint is only one of them. You’ll need some Poké Dollars with you to acquire Mints, though, and here’s where you can get them.

Where to find Nature Mints in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can get Nature Mints from an NPC in Montenevera in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Make your way to the top of Glaseado Mountain.

Search for the Chansey Department Store, which will be toward the eastern edge of the town.

Enter the Chansey Department Store and choose “I’d like to buy.”

You’ll be presented with a list of mints available at the store.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

A Nature Mint costs 20,000 Poké Dollars, and so do the other types of Mints you can find in the store. While you’re at it, you can also pick one of the 22 Mints on display. Each Mint impacts different stats, so you’ll need to find the one that will adjust your Pokémon’s stats just the way you need them.