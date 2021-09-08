Amazon-exclusive Pokémon Celebrations Prime Collection revealed

The Pokémon Company isn’t new to releasing store-exclusive content for the Pokémon TCG. And for the upcoming Celebrations series of products, Amazon will be getting a special bundle.

The Amazon Celebrations Prime Collection is releasing alongside the TCG version of the Celebrations series in October, a line of products that will mark the end of Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary celebration, later this year. This will be exclusive to the Amazon marketplace (barring resellers putting it up on secondary markets after launch).

The Celebrations Prime Collection will include multiple oversized cards, several collectible items, and Pokémon TCG: Celebrations packs, according to early product listings. This is likely just going to be a bigger version of the previous V Memories Collection, which is a GameStop exclusive for the Celebrations series.

Based on those early listings, acquired by PokéBeach, here’s what will be included in the Celebrations Prime Collection: