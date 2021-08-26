Pokémon TCG Celebrations Special Collection ‘V-Memories’ revealed

Ahead of the 25th Anniversary Pokémon TCG set Celebrations launching in October, a new product within the set has been revealed called the Special Collection – V Memories.

This newly revealed box includes six Celebrations booster packs, two additional Sword and Shield booster packs, a collectors pin, a metallic coin, an oversized foil promo, and two unique promo cards.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The two promo cards featured in this collection are Lance’s Charizard V and Dark Sylveon V. These two cards bring back classic game mechanics with a modern look and feel to them. The oversized foil promo included is of Lance’s Charizard V.

According to a report by PokéBeach, GameStop may have their own unique version of this collection. It has a slightly different title and the claim that it will be store-exclusive. As of now, there is no indication of what the difference between these two products will be.

The Special Collection – V Memories joins the product line for Celebrations, bringing together the two Dark Sylveon V and Lance’s Charizard V boxes. There are plenty more exclusive products launching with Celebrations, including Pikachu boxes, and other collections including bonus goodies. You can check out the full lineup here.

This upcoming set will be quite the hot product as it boasts “close remakes” of iconic cards branded with the 25th Anniversary logo, along with the new cards adapted with vintage game mechanics.

Pokémon TCG Celebrations is available to pre-order now and will release in stores on Oct. 8. Make sure to get your orders in early as they will likely be snatched up quickly on launch.