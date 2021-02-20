All tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto All-in-One 151 Masterwork Research

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, a one-day event, includes a new set of Masterwork Research, special research that is much harder than normal tasks and gives out incredible rewards, like an encounter with a Shiny Mew.

Because it takes so long to complete, with some of the page one tasks being to send 151 Gifts to friends and make 151 Great Throws, players will have extra time to complete the research.

There is no deadline on finishing the Masterwork or Special Research as long as players acquire it during the event by being active. But as you start grinding through it, here are all of the tasks you will need to complete, and what rewards will be waiting for you if you get done.

Masterwork Research

All-in-One 151 page one

Get a Platinum Kanto Medal 51 Ultra Balls

Send 151 gifts to friends One Poffin

Make 151 Great Throws 1,510 Stardust



Total rewards: 5,100 XP, 1,510 Stardust, and one Premium Battle Pass

All-in-One 151 page two

Total rewards: Shiny Mew Encounter