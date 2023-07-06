All Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go’s seventh anniversary is here, which means Niantic is ready to pile on some celebratory content that includes new research tasks to complete, encounters with rare Pokémon, and much more. The 7th Anniversary Party will run from July 6 to 12, and players have plenty of ways to get in on the fun.

To start, Starter Pokémon from Gen I to VII will all be appearing more frequently, meaning players can catch and train them up far easier than normal. There are even certain spawns that will be increased on specific days, and the Legendary Birds of Kanto—Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres—will all be featured in five-star raids.

Outside of the event spawns, players can purchase a $5 event ticket to access a reworked version of the Masterwork Research from 2021’s Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto. All of the tasks and rewards are exactly the same, with the exception of giving anyone who completes it a guaranteed Shiny Mew.

That alone is worth it for players like me who were already going to complete most of the tasks on hand, though the price tag might be a turn-off for anyone looking to go free-to-play. And, like other Masterwork Research offerings, these pages will take plenty of time to clear, so don’t expect instant rewards.

There is also a normal piece of paid Timed Research that costs $2 and is much easier. It also gives out some sweet rewards. Here is how to get them all.

Pokémon Go: Full list of 7th Anniversary Party research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research tasks and rewards

7th Anniversary Party Timed Research page one

Catch 77 Pokémon One Incubator

Use 77 Berries to help catch Pokémon One Rocket Radar

Hatch seven Eggs One Lucky Egg

Earn seven Candies walking with your Buddy One Poffin

Evolve seven Pokémon One Incense

Earn 7,777 XP One Premium Battle Pass

Earn 7,777 Stardust One Star Piece



Total Reward: One Super Incubator, a Party Hat Pikachu encounter, and 77,777 XP

Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch seven different species of Pokémon Rowlet encounter Litten encounter Popplio encounter

Make seven Nice Throws 25 Venusaur Mega Energy 25 Charizard Mega Energy 25 Blastoise Mega Energy 25 Sceptile Mega Energy 25 Blaziken Mega Energy 25 Swampert Mega Energy



