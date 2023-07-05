These are the starters you need to catch during Pokémon Go’s 7th Anniversary event

Pokémon Go’s 7th-anniversary event begins July 6, bringing a bunch of exciting daily events for players to take part in. If you plan on taking part, there are definitely some starters you need to prioritize catching during the event.

During these daily events, Niantic plans to spawn different generations of starters for players to catch, starting with Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle on July 6 and finishing with Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio on July 12, making it the perfect time to fill up your Pokédex or get your favorite starter if you haven’t already.

If, however, you want to build up a strong team of some of the best starters in the game, then the Pokémon Go community has you covered, as many of them have put their thoughts across on which are the best to catch and train up depending on if you are a Battle League wannabee, or looking to have a solid raid team.

Fans flock to take on raids in Pokémon Go, Image via Niantic

Of all the starters coming out over the week-long event, the community agrees that Mudkip is the number one Pokémon to get, as its evolution Swampert is a beast in both raids and battle leagues. Oshawott, Cyndaquil, and Rowlet are also touted ahead of the eventual releases of their Hisiuan final evolutions.

Every other Pokémon is touted at having some uses in different leagues, but out of all the Pokémon player’s advice you should get, some might just be better saved for Pokédex competition and that’s it. These Pokémon include Squirtle, which is due to have a community day soon anyways. Totodile, Tepig, and Turtwig are also touted for being a bit weak and not really used.

Froakie is also a weird one as it’ll also likely have an upcoming community day following the releases of Fennekin and Chepsin this year already. So might be best to save your Froakie catches until then when the shiny form gets added into the game.

So to summarize, these are some of the Pokémon you should definitely catch on their respective days:

July 6: Charmander

July 7: Cyndaquil

July 8: MUDKIP

July 10: Oshawott

July 12: Rowlet, Popplio

So don’t miss out on a chance to boost your team, as well as take advantage of all the other events that will be on offer during the festivities.

