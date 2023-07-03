Pokémon Go’s 7th Anniversary event comes with guaranteed Shiny Mew, plenty of Starters

Pokémon Go is turning seven years old soon, and Niantic is celebrating with an event that will focus on a number of fan-favorite Pokémon—like every Starter Pokémon currently available in the game. Players will also have a chance to get a guaranteed Shiny Mew by taking up the challenge of some new Masterwork Research.

For anyone who has participated in previous anniversary events, the Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party will have some similar content, but mix in fresh faces too. Running from July 6 to 12, players will see plenty of Starter Pokémon, the three Legendary Birds from Kanto, and have a chance to earn Mega Energy for six Starters that can access Mega Evolution.

The main draw for players not interested in those encounters is a new set of Masterwork Research, All-in-One #151, that will guarantee you a chance to get a Shiny Mew.

Mew will be available as a guaranteed Shiny. Image via Niantic

Masterwork Research is paid research that has multiple pages and takes players months to complete on average. The previous Masterwork Research, Wish Granted, offered a similar reward in the form of a Shiny Jirachi during Go Tour: Hoenn earlier this year.

If you purchase the $5 ticket you will also gain access to double Incense, Lure, and Daily Adventure Incense duration for the entire event.

Throughout the celebration, players can encounter Starters from Gen I all the way to Gen VII, but with a slight twist. Since the event runs for seven days, each day will boost the encounter rate for one generation of starters, beginning with Kanto on July 6 and ending with Alola on July 12.

Each day will also have its own special bonus too. Here is a full list of all of the bonuses and boosted spawns for each day of the event.

July 6 Increased odds to encounter Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle Double XP for catching Pokémon

July 7 Increased odds to encounter Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile Double Stardust for catching Pokémon

July 8 Increased odds to encounter Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip Double Candy for catching Pokémon

July 9 Increased odds to encounter Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup Halved Egg Hatch Distance when using Incubators

July 10 Increased odds to encounter Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott Friendship level will increase twice as fast

July 11 Increased odds to encounter Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie Double Transfer Candy

July 12 Increased odds to encounter Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio Double XP for evolving Pokémon



No new Pokémon will debut during this celebration, but players can get Wartortle and Blastoise wearing a Party Hat for the first time. This will tie into the Community Day Classic: Squirtle event running on July 9 too.

