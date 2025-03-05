Should you get the Fuecoco Community Day Ticket in Pokémon Go?

Fuecoco is getting its time in the limelight as it becomes the featured Pokémon during the March 2025 Community Day event in Pokémon Go. Leading up to the event, you’ll have the chance to purchase the Special Research ticket, which you might be wondering if it’s worth grabbing.

Recommended Videos

The Fuecoco Community Day ticket is not a requirement to participate in the event. Everyone can be involved with it, but you do want to make sure you jump into the game while the event is happening. It’s only for a few hours, and if you miss out on it, you’ll have to wait until they provide access to these rewards again, namely giving Fuecoco’s final form, Skeledirge, access to its exclusive move. We’ll be breaking down if it’s worth grabbing the Fuecoco Community Day in Pokémon Go, and all the rewards you can expect to get from buying it.

Is it worth getting the Fuecoco Community Day ticket in Pokémon Go?

Fuecoco will frequently spawn throughout its community day, with an increased chance to catch its Shiny version. Image via Niantic

You can purchase the Fuecoco Community Day ticket ahead of the main event by visiting the in-game Pokémon Go store. The ticket goes for $2, or an equivalent value based on your local currency. You won’t be able to grab it using any PokéCoins. Based on Skeledirge’s usefulness in the Ultra League, unless you already have a solid team you use a lot, adding it to your roster is a great idea, and you might want to grab this ticket if you don’t already have a strong Fuecoco ahead of this Might and Mastery seasonal event.

The major benefit to purchasing this ticket is to secure a powerful Fuecoco. You’ll receive several rewards where you have Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge. Any of these could be one with high or perfect stats, and if you don’t already have one, grabbing it for $2 is a great idea.

However, avoiding this ticket is the better choice if you already have a good Fuecoco. You also get other rewards for purchasing these tickets, such as Lucky Eggs, incense, Premium battle passes, Silver Pinap Berries, Stardust, Rare Candies, and Rocket Radars. If these items are already piling up in your inventory and you’re not actively using them regularly, adding more won’t do much for you. You’re much better off participating in the Community Day event, which happens on March 8 from 2pm to 5pm in your local area.

If you evolve Fuecoco into a Skeledirge during the event, it can learn two different charged moves: Blast Burn and Torch Song.

Should you teach Blast Burn to Skeledirge in Pokémon Go?

Of these two attacks, we do know Blast Burn. It’s a Fire-type charged move that does 110 damage and requires 50 energy to use. Given how much damage it does and how little energy it costs, this is a significant upgrade compared to other charged moves Skeledirge could learn, namely Shadow Ball and Disarming Voice.

If you were to swap Blast Burn out with one of them, you’d want to go with Disarming Voice, a Fairy-type attack. It’s a move that does 70 damage and costs 45 energy, making it a cheaper attack than Blast Burn, but it’s only a five point difference. That five-point increase of energy for Blast Burn translates to 40 more damage overall, making it a dramatic upgrade. You could swap out the Ghost-type move Shadow Ball, but that’s an attack that does 100 damage and costs 55 energy.

Shadow Ball and Blast Burn are two charged moves that both do over 100 damage. It turns Skeledirge into a powerful Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon, capable of asserting itself into the Ultra League. Unfortunately, it doesn’t impact the Great or Ultra Leagues as much.

Should you teach Torch Song to Skeledirge in Pokémon Go?

The new move that Skeledirge can learn during this Community Day is Torch Song, the iconic move it learns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, we only know how much damage Torch Song will do, and it’s 70, but it does increase the user’s power by a rank each time you use it.

Based on how Niantic handles charged moves in Pokémon Go, it’s likely an attack that could cost 50 energy. If it does, unfortunately, it’d be better to stick with Blast Burn rather than use Torch Song. However, if it does come out to below 50 energy, and we get lucky and it’s somewhere closer to 35, we’ll have to reevaluate this choice, as it could be a strong contender for Skeledirge. For now, though, until we learn the accurate energy costs, we don’t know how good of a choice Torch Song will be in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy