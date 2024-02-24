All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global brings plenty of new content to players who weren’t able to attend the Los Angeles version of the event. This includes several pieces of Timed research, however, not everything was carried over.

During the global event on Feb. 24 and 25, you will have access to tons of content spread out across the full Go Tour schedule. Whether it be exclusive Raids or a set of Habitat Rotations bringing rare Pokémon for you to catch, there is something for everyone.

Go Tour 2024 Special Research like the Road to Sinnoh and It’s About Time and Space tracks are available to complete alongside several pieces of Timed Research. Unfortunately, not every piece of Timed Research that was available during Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA made the global jump, so here is a guide to what you can finish this time.

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global – Full Timed Research list and all rewards

Get out there and catch some Legends. Image via Niantic

There are five separate pieces of Timed Research available during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global. That is one less than the LA event, with the lack of Spiritomb PokéStops leaving players only able to encounter a single Spiritomb through some event-exclusive Special Research.

All Pokémon Go Tour: Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

All three of these Photo Safari Timed Research pages were originally available during Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA. You need to use the Snapshot feature to take a picture of them in the wild to earn an encounter.

Go Tour: Azelf Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

Take a Snapshot of Azelf in the wild. 482 Stardust



Total Rewards: Azelf encounter

Go Tour: Mesprit Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

Take a Snapshot of Mesprit in the wild. 481 Stardust



Total Rewards: Mesprit encounter

Go Tour: Uxie Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

Take a Snapshot of Uxie in the wild. 480 Stardust



Total Rewards: Uxie encounter

Pokémon Go Regigigas Party Play: Legends 486 Timed Research tasks and rewards

Another holdover from Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA, you need to get some friends into Party Play and complete select challenges to earn encounters with Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and Regigigas.

Complete a Party Challenge. Regirock encounter

Complete two Party Challenges. Regice encounter

Complete three Party Challenges. Registeel encounter



Total Rewards: 486 Stardust, 486 XP, and a Regigigas encounter

Full Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Timed Research details

The Ghost in the Machine Timed Research is still available globally through the end of Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global. This is the only way to encounter Rotom (Regular Form) in its Pokémon Go debut.

To access this you need to enter a special promo code that was unlocked during Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA. After doing so, you will automatically be given a page of Special Research to complete. There is also a new set of Masterwork Research featuring Shiny Shaymin you can unlock by purchasing a ticket.