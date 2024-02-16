Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research tasks and rewards

Look in the distance for spirits.
Cale Michael
Published: Feb 16, 2024 06:05 pm
Spiritomb Pokemon Pokedex entry
Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles is underway, which means Spiritomb is taking over Hollywood with special PokéStops spread around the area. These unique PokéStops are tied to new Timed Research that you can only complete during this event. 

From. Feb. 16 to 18, special Spiritomb PokéStops labeled 108 Lost Souls are spread throughout Los Angeles County and Orange County. You need to interact with these PokéStops to complete the Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research before the event ends if you don’t want to miss out on the Forbidden Pokémon

Pokémon Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research Spiritomb guide: All tasks and rewards

Spiritomb overlooking PokeStops in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles just got spooky. Image via Niantic

While there are a total of 108 Lost Souls PokéStops active during Go Tour: Sinnoh – L.A. that you can interact with, you only need to spin 10 unique ones to finish the 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research.

The best part of the 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research is that after every completed task, you get to encounter a Spiritomb. This is the easiest way to encounter the Ghost/Dark-type that has ever existed in Pokémon Go—and you can find a Shiny if you get lucky, too. 

Pokémon Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Spin a Spiritomb PokéStop
    • Spiritomb encounter
  • Spin two different Spiritomb PokéStops
    • Spiritomb encounter
  • Spin three different Spiritomb PokéStops
    • Spiritomb encounter
  • Spin four different Spiritomb PokéStops
    • Spiritomb encounter
  • Spin five different Spiritomb PokéStops
    • Spiritomb encounter
  • Spin six different Spiritomb PokéStops
    • Spiritomb encounter
  • Spin seven different Spiritomb PokéStops
    • Spiritomb encounter
  • Spin eight different Spiritomb PokéStops
    • Spiritomb encounter
  • Spin nine different Spiritomb PokéStops
    • Spiritomb encounter
  • Spin 10 different Spiritomb PokéStops
    • Spiritomb encounter

Total rewards: 442 XP and 442 Stardust

Along with Spiritomb, you can also catch Rotom in its regular form for the first time, though you need to decipher a secret code to even unlock that Timed Research.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.