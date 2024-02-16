All Pokémon Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles is underway, which means Spiritomb is taking over Hollywood with special PokéStops spread around the area. These unique PokéStops are tied to new Timed Research that you can only complete during this event.

Recommended Videos

From. Feb. 16 to 18, special Spiritomb PokéStops labeled 108 Lost Souls are spread throughout Los Angeles County and Orange County. You need to interact with these PokéStops to complete the Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research before the event ends if you don’t want to miss out on the Forbidden Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research Spiritomb guide: All tasks and rewards

Los Angeles just got spooky. Image via Niantic

While there are a total of 108 Lost Souls PokéStops active during Go Tour: Sinnoh – L.A. that you can interact with, you only need to spin 10 unique ones to finish the 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research.

The best part of the 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research is that after every completed task, you get to encounter a Spiritomb. This is the easiest way to encounter the Ghost/Dark-type that has ever existed in Pokémon Go—and you can find a Shiny if you get lucky, too.

Pokémon Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Spin a Spiritomb PokéStop Spiritomb encounter

Spin two different Spiritomb PokéStops Spiritomb encounter

Spin three different Spiritomb PokéStops Spiritomb encounter

Spin four different Spiritomb PokéStops Spiritomb encounter

Spin five different Spiritomb PokéStops Spiritomb encounter

Spin six different Spiritomb PokéStops Spiritomb encounter

Spin seven different Spiritomb PokéStops Spiritomb encounter

Spin eight different Spiritomb PokéStops Spiritomb encounter

Spin nine different Spiritomb PokéStops Spiritomb encounter

Spin 10 different Spiritomb PokéStops Spiritomb encounter



Total rewards: 442 XP and 442 Stardust

Along with Spiritomb, you can also catch Rotom in its regular form for the first time, though you need to decipher a secret code to even unlock that Timed Research.