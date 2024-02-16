Category:
Pokémon

How to find Rotom in Pokémon Go

No TVs are involved in this quest.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 04:41 pm
Rotom appearing in various locations.
Image via Niantic

Starting with Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh, you can obtain nearly every form of Rotom in Pokémon Go, though there is a twist in how to encounter the appliance-loving ghost in its regular form—and it involves a secret code. 

Recommended Videos

Dating back to Pokémon Go Fest 2020, Niantic has slowly added Rotom in its various appliance forms to the game. Rotom-Heat and Rotom-Fan are still on backorder from Shopping Mall Nine in Unova, but at least you can catch Rotom in its regular form to celebrate the Sinnoh event. Here is how you can get it for yourself, starting with Go Tour: Sinnoh. 

How to catch Rotom in Pokémon Go: Full catch guide

A glitchy TV holding an electric Pokemon secret.
Don’t touch that dial! Image via Niantic

With Rotom appearing for the first time during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh, you can currently only encounter it through Timed Research tied to the event

The Ghost in the Machine Timed Research is available globally for all players from Feb. 16 to 25. You need to enter a secret code that was released live to players at Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles to unlock the research first before completing the tasks and earning an encounter with Rotom. There is also a chance you can catch a Shiny Rotom. 

Every other Rotom form that has been released in Pokémon Go has been tied exclusively to events or Go Snapshot content. Rotom (Regular) will likely remain locked to these encounter methods too as Niantic continues to roll out the various appliances for special occasions. It’s similar to how Spiritomb is mostly locked to Timed Research during special events.

related content
Read Article How to catch White-Striped Basculin in Pokémon Go
How to catch White-Striped Basculin in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to catch White-Striped Basculin in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Can Rotom be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Is Rotom Shiny in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Rotom be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Rotom zipping around in the Pokemon TCG.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Best Teams for the Catch Cup: Great League Edition in Pokémon Go
Swampert in Pokemon Go Catch Cup Great League
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Teams for the Catch Cup: Great League Edition in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article All Ghost in the Machine Secret Code Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
A glitchy TV holding an electric Pokemon secret.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Ghost in the Machine Secret Code Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to catch White-Striped Basculin in Pokémon Go
How to catch White-Striped Basculin in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to catch White-Striped Basculin in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Can Rotom be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Is Rotom Shiny in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Rotom be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Rotom zipping around in the Pokemon TCG.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Best Teams for the Catch Cup: Great League Edition in Pokémon Go
Swampert in Pokemon Go Catch Cup Great League
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Teams for the Catch Cup: Great League Edition in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article All Ghost in the Machine Secret Code Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
A glitchy TV holding an electric Pokemon secret.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Ghost in the Machine Secret Code Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.