Pokemon Go Party Play guide: How to host, join, and use Party Play Power

There are so many reasons to party up with other players.

Pokémon Go is finally adding a dedicated party system that will let players group up and play together in new ways.

However, the specifics behind using the Party Play feature can be a bit confusing when you look into how to host a party and join other friends, along with what challenges or bonuses become available when working together with your friends.

Niantic has done a lot of work to make Party Play feel like a worthwhile addition to Pokémon Go, though that also means the developers have limited it a bit to tie into the game’s in-person focus. That means players you party up with will actually appear in your game, but you can only invite nearby trainers rather than any friend you want to play with.

If you are interested in giving Pokémon Go’s Party Play a shot, there are four key things you need to know. We have put together an extensive guide to help you easily use Party Play while you are out catching Pokémon, including a full list of features, challenge types, and special “Party Power” bonuses you get when using the feature.

Pokémon Go Party Play guide: How to use, all bonuses, and more

Players can group up to do more in Pokémon Go now. Image by Niantic

What is Party Play in Pokémon Go? How to use Party Play

Party Play is Pokémon Go’s attempt to create a party system that allows players to team up in unique ways that complement Niantic’s approach to game and worldbuilding. This is done by bringing players together with new challenges and bonuses that only unlock when working together in a group using this feature.

The focus as the feature becomes globally available on Oct. 17 is on getting players to team up in parties to catch Pokémon, participate in raids, and interact with other existing content.

All you need to do in order to use Party Play is reach level 15 in Pokémon Go. Once your trainer is at that mark, the feature will unlock and you can invite or join parties from players while you are out and about catching Pokémon.

There is also an “Activity Summary” available in your Trainer profile’s new Party tab. This allows you to see your party’s progress on certain challenges and other statistics like who has caught the most Pokémon.

It even notes how many Shiny Pokémon you find. Image via Niantic

Who can you invite to your Party Play Pokémon Go party? Party Play limits

Outside of the level 15 unlock requirement there is no additional limitation for who can use Pokémon Go’s Party Play feature. That does not mean there aren’t other places where you could run into complications when using it, however.

For example, Niantic has confirmed Party Play can only be used to invite or join parties for “nearby” players and is limited to a total of four players. This means you need to be physically next to something in-game to interact with it, and if a player goes too far away from the other members, they will be removed.

This does mean you won’t be able to use Party Play to join friends from around the globe—another limit for Pokémon Go’s worldwide player interaction options.

How to make and host a Party Play party in Pokémon Go

Hosting a party means you will control the group and can hand out invites to any player you want to play Pokémon Go with. The process is simple and only requires you to open up your Trainer profile.

Once you open up your Trainer profile, setting up a Party Play session can be completed in four easy steps.

You only need to go through one menu to create a party. Image via Niantic

Tap the Party tab that has been added to your Trainer profile. It is located at the top right next to your Friends tab.

that has been added to your Trainer profile. Click the “Create” button on the next screen.

on the next screen. This will generate both a numerical code and a QR code that you can share with up to three nearby Pokémon Go players.

that you can share with up to three nearby Pokémon Go players. Once all players have joined, click the “Start” button and your party will be created. You should be moved back to the overworld and see the other three players spawn in.

and your party will be created.

How to join someone’s Party Play party in Pokémon Go

It is just as easy to join someone else’s Party Play party, as it follows two of the same steps and only requires you to get the code from the host player.

Joining a Pokémon Go party is even easier. Image via Niantic

Go to the Party tab in your Trainer profile.

in your Trainer profile. Click the “Join Party” button.

You will select whether you want to enter a numerical code or scan a QR code from the party’s host.

from the party’s host. From there, you just need to wait until the host starts the party and you will be sent back to the overworld map.

Pokémon Go Party Play: All Party Challenge types, rewards, and how to complete them

Party Challenges are one of the two new pieces of content added as part of the Party Play feature. These challenges act as a way for your party to work with each other while playing Pokémon Go toward a combined goal that, when completed, will net you some rewards.

The party selects these Party Challenges when a party is formed and every player contributes to the goal by simply playing the game. Some can be done separately while others require the entire party to work together.

Players can work together to get more rewards while in a party. Image via Niantic

At launch, these Party Challenges seem to work like Timed Research tasks and are themed mostly around catching Pokémon, completing certain requirements for those captures, winning raids, and exploring with friends. Here is a list of the early challenges that players have found, which we will update as new types or major reward rotations happen.

Catch 25 Pokémon 200 Stardust

Catch 14 Pokémon with Weather Boost 200 Stardust, five Great Balls, and two Hyper Potions

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon 500 Stardust, one Max Revive, and one Max Potion

Make 25 Nice Throws 200 Stardust

Make 30 Great Throws 200 Stardust

Make 20 Excellent Throws 500 Stardust and three Ultra Balls

Walk 3km 500 Stardust, three Razz berries, and two Pinap Berries

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms Three Razz Berries

Win two Raids 10 Mega Charizard Energy and 10 Mega Beedrill Energy



Remember, all of these Party Challenges are combined tasks, meaning every player in your party contributes to the total while playing.

Pokémon Go Party Play: Party Power bonus guide and details

The final new piece of content added with the Party Play feature is the Party Power bonus. For now, this is exclusively available as a special bonus in raids when playing with other trainers in your party.

When in a raid with at least one other player in your Party Play party, a new button featuring three silhouettes representing people will appear in the bottom left corner next to your Pokémon’s attacks. This is your Party Power, which doubles the damage of your next Charged Attack.

Party Power can make raids easier if you play with others. Image via Niantic

It charges up just like a Charged Attack as you hit the raid boss with Fast Attacks and the more party members you have, the faster your Party Power charges up. This is a great reason to team up with other players, especially during Raid Hour or other events that will feature more difficult raids that you want to clear multiple of.

With all of this info, you should be able to use Party Play to the fullest and complete plenty of Party Challenges as you go out and play Pokémon Go in a new way. Additional features should be added to this system in the future too.

